After an Easter Sunday that was sunny if a bit cool, Monday may look a little more like Christmas. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland said accumulating snow was possible Monday morning across most of northern Ohio, including in the Toledo area, before the precipitation changes to rain. Forecasters said Sunday evening the chance of more than a tenth of an inch of snow was 58 percent in Toledo and Findlay; 63 percent in Bowling Green, and 64 percent in Tiffin, but only 39 percent in Sandusky.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO