Two unsolved cases, 13 years apart

(ABC 6 NEWS) - The Rochester Police Department is asking for your help to find information on who killed Robert Volgmann, a Rochester man. His friends and family called him Bobby. They say he was a jack of all trades and...
Two people were stabbed during a fight at a bar in northern Minnesota early Wednesday. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a report of a fight involving multiple people at the Sawmill Saloon in Mountain Iron at 12:35 a.m. Authorities learned two people had been stabbed...
The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
CHILLING video released by the NYPD shows a suspect putting on latex gloves before allegedly beating a woman he had tried to force himself on, police said. The 43-year-old victim was left seriously injured after the brutal beating. She was repeatedly curb stopped in the head as the man tried to rape her between two parked cars.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. — Federal prosecutors have charged a Michigan man with using COVID-19 relief money to buy a seaside condo in the Middle East and have accused his wife of running a pharmacy scam worth more than $10 million. Federal prosecutors charged Wahid Makki with wire fraud and...
A New York judge has ordered the alleged killer of a high school cheerleader to remain in jail. The 15-year-old suspect, whose name is being withheld by police in Mount Vernon, N.Y., due to her age, faces charges of manslaughter in the first degree and attempted assault in the first degree, according to a news release.
A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.
Authorities in Washington state have made an arrest in the rapes of two women who were attacked in their homes in 2003 and 2004. Kenneth Dowling, 47, was arrested last Thursday while working a construction job near Spokane. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.
LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected drinking-and-driving crash over the weekend has a family re-living the loss of a loved one.
The woman behind the wheel was on probation for a different crash four years ago that took the life of a father, and Rich Lovdal’s brother, Kevin.
“I’ve never experienced an instant loss like Kevin. It just tore at you. No time to say goodbye,” Lovdal said.
WCCO heard from Kevin’s family, and the latest crash victims share their experience.
The Lakes Area Police Department tells WCCO they received numerous 911 calls concerned about the driver of this white car before she...
A person was caught on surveillance camera rolling down a duffle bag on the sidewalk inside of which the body of a 51-year-old mother was found in a New York City park, police said.The body of Orsolya Gaal, mother of two teenage boys, was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.Her body was discovered after cops were intimated around 8am local time about a suspicious bag with traces of blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway. The body had multiple stab wounds, police...
The woman fatally shot in the Lowry Hill neighborhood of Minneapolis on Friday has been identified as a 30-year-old from St. Cloud. Ta-Nasha Brittanya Shurnene Austin was identified Sunday as the victim by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. She died of a gunshot wound to the chest and her death has been ruled a homicide.
A carjacker brutally beat a Texas grandmother only to die later in a crash involving the stolen vehicle.Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was attacked as she stopped to grab a drink at a Shell gas station in San Antonio and was repeatedly punched in the face as the suspect grabbed her keys.Despite three witnesses intervening the suspect managed to escape with her car, according to police.“I just hope that if this situation happens to anybody else, that somebody will step forward, leap forward, run forward, whatever and help the person that it’s happening to,” she told WOAI.Investigators say that the car was then involved in a fatal accident on the nearby interstate, killing the carjacking suspect.“There’s a lot of people who would say what goes around comes around, karma. I did not think that; the only thing I got (was) really sad because he had died,” Ms Hernandez told WCAX3.“Now granted, he had hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to take him out of his misery.”Ms Hernandez still goes to work every day and a GoFundMe account has raised more than $15,000 to help buy her a new car.
A newly released video shows a Maine woman before she died 12 years ago in a string of suspected serial killings. Megan Waterman was among 11 sets of human remains that were found on a stretch of beach in Long Island, New York. The video, released Tuesday by the Suffolk...
Originally published March 21
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street.
A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis.
The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available.
It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
THE parents of a 26-year-old woman, who allegedly pushed a Broadway voice coach to her death, could also face charges if police prove they hid their daughter. Any charge would hinge on intent and the ability to prove Lauren Pazienza's parents knew what they were doing, legal expert Jennifer Rodgers told The Sun.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old Farmington man faces charges in a high-speed crash that killed a 16-year-old girl in Burnsville over the weekend.
According to Dakota County court documents, Alejandro Jesus Saavedra is charged with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm – both felonies – in connection with the Saturday incident.
Alejandro Jesus Saavedra (credit: Dakota Co. Jail)
Burnsville police say they were investigating a noise complaint at 6:30 a.m. at the Best Western Inn on Nicollet Avenue. When they arrived, they saw three people get in a car and drive off at a high speed.
RELATED: Lakeville...
A woman died at a Queens bar that has had previous run-ins with the law. The New York Post reports that employees discovered the woman to be unresponsive and unconscious inside the Cinderella Lounge at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. The workers drove her to Flushing Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead at around 4:20 a.m.
Comments / 1