ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Burris: Poised to take flight

By By Keith C. Burris / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8irW_0fBbqWk600

Greater Toledo is on the edge of greatness.

Its assets and institutions — the Toledo Museum of Art and Metroparks Toledo, for example — make it near great now. Other assets, like the zoo, the Mud Hens, the Walleye, the symphony, and innovative creations like Will Lucas’ TolHouse, along with the affordability and sheer ease of life in a midsize city, on a river and great lake (water matters and will matter more in the next 20 years), place Greater Toledo on the precipice of true renaissance.

We are poised to take flight.

When the Metroparks system finishes its new project — Glass City Metropark and the Glass City Riverwalk — we will, arguably, have the best park system for a metropolitan area of our size in the nation.

But a leadership culture that sometimes falls back on “good enough,” or “we’ll never get that,” holds us back.

Here is an eight-point to-do list (by no means complete) for beginning to change our civic culture and help our leadership cadre catch up with the city’s current momentum:

1) Invest in Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

The first step is to create an independent airport authority. This body has to have real power, including the power to tax, and it must be a regional authority.

2) Lobby Amtrak to give Greater Toledo meaningful service.

Greater Toledo needs to be easy to get in and out of by train, at reasonable and humane times. Furthermore, trains should arrive at, and passengers should wait in, a safe and commodious space. This is not the case now. The station needs to feel as well as be safe and undergo a total rehabilitation. There should be a place to eat within.

3) Upgrade the Port Authority Board.

This should be done by whatever means is necessary. It may be necessary to expand the board, for example, temporarily at least. But the top corporate leaders, attorneys, and heads of financial institutions in the city must be recruited, and they must be recruited simultaneously. Purely political appointments to the board must end. The Port board used to be the action and prestige board in the city. It has been watered down and must be built back up.

4) The University of Toledo must create a clear identity for itself.

I do not mean a gimmick or a slogan, and I am not talking even about a few specializations, but a vision and a values constitution — so that it is known for a cluster of things, but also for its vision and academic culture, like, say, Purdue.

This self-visioning would very much include UT’s medical, dental, and pharmacy schools, as well as engineering. We must build on what we have. But we must also substantially invest in the medical campus, the former Medical College of Ohio site, for the first time in 40 years. The law school also needs investment, which, for a law school, means faculty.

5) We must make the Toledo Public Schools better.

This is for the sake of Lucas County and the region, not just the city.

Two thoughts here: We should at least consider a campus for bringing all the vocational programs of the system together into one place. And we should definitely create a classical school, open to suburban students. It could be located downtown, or perhaps where the law school now is on the UT campus, if the law school moves downtown.

6) Sell the town.

We need a national media and social media campaign to tell the world about life in greater Toledo and northwest Ohio. And we need all of our corporate leaders to actively court other, new businesses, as Randy Oostra of ProMedica has done. Why did Peloton want to come here before its own fortunes tanked? Quality of life; quality of the labor force; cost of living; and neighborliness.

7) Think regionally.

We cannot progress — in transportation, in economic development, in education — unless we think regionally and begin to co-operate rather than compete.

To take one example: UT and Bowling Green State University can either work together on some programs — cede some things to each other and partner on others — or they can both fade away. It’s an easy choice.

Second, we need to begin moving more aggressively toward at least a partial merger of Toledo municipal government and Lucas County government. This will improve services and save money. It simply makes sense. We have a model, nearby, in the Unigov system of greater Indianapolis. We can go there, study it, and ask for help.

I know this will take time and not be easy.

But we have put off serious action, and even discussion, of Unigov for decades, because it is hard.

This is part of what is wrong. We don’t talk about what the public schools need, or what our public universities should do, or access to adult education, or investing in the trades, because all these things are hard, possibly controversial.

What did President John F. Kennedy say?: “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”

This, I think, is the key to unlocking leadership potential in Toledo — taking on the hard stuff.

Keith C. Burris is the former editor, vice president, and editorial director of Block Newspapers (burriscolumn@gmail.com).

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
Quick Country 96.5

Abandoned Tunnel Under Southern Michigan Interstate Highway Once Kept a One Room Schoolhouse Operating

An interesting piece of history that also tells a story in a rural area of southern Michigan lies just beneath a busy interstate highway. Recently, Albion resident Steve Mills posted a photo on the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan. It shows an abandoned tunnel underneath I-94 in Calhoun County. But what was this used for? A first guess is that it might have been for workers to use who were building the highway several decades ago, but the real reason is even more interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Toledo, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Roosters closes after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#Municipal Government#The Toledo Museum Of Art#Greater Toledo#Glass City Metropark
WTRF- 7News

Ohio girl Id’d as body found in Indiana in 1992

Authorities have identified a female’s body found dumped along a central Indiana highway in 1992 as that of a Toledo, Ohio, girl who was 17 when she died. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that DNA technology had identified the body as that of Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr., who was the youngest of eight […]
TOLEDO, OH
Restaurant Review

The Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Toledo, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Toledo is a fast-growing city in Ohio situated between the edge of Lake Erie and the Maumee River. The positioning of the city and its excellent industrial links have enabled the city to continue growing in population and development. Regarding the best dining options, we have prepared the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Purdue University
The Blade

Frances L. Sakola (1935-2022)

Frances L. Sakola, a longtime Toledo Public Schools teacher from Perrysburg, died Friday at Brighton Gardens of Westlake in Westlake, Ohio. She was 86. She had several medical conditions common for her age, her son Jon Sakola said.
The Blade

James E. Smith (1945-2022)

James E. Smith, a longtime steel company sales representative who shared his success, quietly, with family, friends, church, and community, died Saturday at Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital. He was 76.
The Blade

Marlee J. Knox (1937-2022)

Marlee J. Knox of Toledo, a former Toledo Public Schools elementary teacher and community volunteer, died Friday in Swan Creek care center. She was 84. She had Alzheimer’s disease, said her son Jeffrey Knox.
The Columbus Dispatch

COVID rising in Ohio: What you need to know about the state of the pandemic

Ohioans have enjoyed something of a COVID-19 lull for the last few months, but cases are already on the rise again throughout the state. Cases reported to the Ohio Department of Health have increased nearly 55% in the last three weeks from 3,103 the week of March 31 to 4,808 last week. While that's far lower than the 32,487 reported at the height of the winter surge Jan. 3, it's still something people "need to watch," said Dr. Joe Gastaldo, medical director of infectious diseases at OhioHealth.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy