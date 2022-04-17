Burris: Poised to take flight

Greater Toledo is on the edge of greatness.

Its assets and institutions — the Toledo Museum of Art and Metroparks Toledo, for example — make it near great now. Other assets, like the zoo, the Mud Hens, the Walleye, the symphony, and innovative creations like Will Lucas’ TolHouse, along with the affordability and sheer ease of life in a midsize city, on a river and great lake (water matters and will matter more in the next 20 years), place Greater Toledo on the precipice of true renaissance.

We are poised to take flight.

When the Metroparks system finishes its new project — Glass City Metropark and the Glass City Riverwalk — we will, arguably, have the best park system for a metropolitan area of our size in the nation.

But a leadership culture that sometimes falls back on “good enough,” or “we’ll never get that,” holds us back.

Here is an eight-point to-do list (by no means complete) for beginning to change our civic culture and help our leadership cadre catch up with the city’s current momentum:

1) Invest in Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

The first step is to create an independent airport authority. This body has to have real power, including the power to tax, and it must be a regional authority.

2) Lobby Amtrak to give Greater Toledo meaningful service.

Greater Toledo needs to be easy to get in and out of by train, at reasonable and humane times. Furthermore, trains should arrive at, and passengers should wait in, a safe and commodious space. This is not the case now. The station needs to feel as well as be safe and undergo a total rehabilitation. There should be a place to eat within.

3) Upgrade the Port Authority Board.

This should be done by whatever means is necessary. It may be necessary to expand the board, for example, temporarily at least. But the top corporate leaders, attorneys, and heads of financial institutions in the city must be recruited, and they must be recruited simultaneously. Purely political appointments to the board must end. The Port board used to be the action and prestige board in the city. It has been watered down and must be built back up.

4) The University of Toledo must create a clear identity for itself.

I do not mean a gimmick or a slogan, and I am not talking even about a few specializations, but a vision and a values constitution — so that it is known for a cluster of things, but also for its vision and academic culture, like, say, Purdue.

This self-visioning would very much include UT’s medical, dental, and pharmacy schools, as well as engineering. We must build on what we have. But we must also substantially invest in the medical campus, the former Medical College of Ohio site, for the first time in 40 years. The law school also needs investment, which, for a law school, means faculty.

5) We must make the Toledo Public Schools better.

This is for the sake of Lucas County and the region, not just the city.

Two thoughts here: We should at least consider a campus for bringing all the vocational programs of the system together into one place. And we should definitely create a classical school, open to suburban students. It could be located downtown, or perhaps where the law school now is on the UT campus, if the law school moves downtown.

6) Sell the town.

We need a national media and social media campaign to tell the world about life in greater Toledo and northwest Ohio. And we need all of our corporate leaders to actively court other, new businesses, as Randy Oostra of ProMedica has done. Why did Peloton want to come here before its own fortunes tanked? Quality of life; quality of the labor force; cost of living; and neighborliness.

7) Think regionally.

We cannot progress — in transportation, in economic development, in education — unless we think regionally and begin to co-operate rather than compete.

To take one example: UT and Bowling Green State University can either work together on some programs — cede some things to each other and partner on others — or they can both fade away. It’s an easy choice.

Second, we need to begin moving more aggressively toward at least a partial merger of Toledo municipal government and Lucas County government. This will improve services and save money. It simply makes sense. We have a model, nearby, in the Unigov system of greater Indianapolis. We can go there, study it, and ask for help.

I know this will take time and not be easy.

But we have put off serious action, and even discussion, of Unigov for decades, because it is hard.

This is part of what is wrong. We don’t talk about what the public schools need, or what our public universities should do, or access to adult education, or investing in the trades, because all these things are hard, possibly controversial.

What did President John F. Kennedy say?: “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”

This, I think, is the key to unlocking leadership potential in Toledo — taking on the hard stuff.

Keith C. Burris is the former editor, vice president, and editorial director of Block Newspapers (burriscolumn@gmail.com).