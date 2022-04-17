ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche beat Hurricanes 7-4, wrap up top seed in West

Ben Meyers just joined the Colorado Avalanche and really doesn't know the system, his teammates, his role or even where to go.

Near the net is always a good place to hang out with this squad.

Meyers chipped in a goal down low in his NHL debut and the Avalanche clinched the top seed in the Western Conference with a 7-4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

“A pretty special moment,” said Meyers, who had his parents, brother and other family members in attendance.

It’s been a whirlwind several days for Meyers, who captained the University of Minnesota to the Frozen Four, before signing a two-year deal with Colorado on Wednesday.

“It’s fun out there,” Meyers said in an interview during the first-period intermission.

The “fun” only increased 2:21 into the second period when Meyers knocked in a goal. He became the eighth Avalanche player to score in their NHL debut since the team relocated to Denver.

“It’s funny because Coach gives the game plan and stuff but when the puck drops, it seems to all go away and you hope you pick up on things," Meyers explained. "But it’s really hard in that moment when you’re in front of, I don’t even know how many fans were there tonight, but a lot of fans.”

J.T. Compher and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice, while Alex Newhook and Mikko Rantanen also scored to help Colorado run its winning streak to nine straight. Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots.

The Avalanche have amassed an NHL-best 116 points this season as they work their way toward securing a second straight Presidents' Trophy. They’re two away from tying the 2000-01 Stanley Cup squad for most points during a season in club history.

“The overall race, like I’ve said before, it’s not the be-all, end-all, but it’s something that we had as a goal from the start of the season — to put ourselves in the best position to succeed,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Lot of hockey yet to be played, but I like the way our guys are digging in.”

Jordan Staal scored twice before leaving the game with an injury, and Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho each added goals. Carolina trailed 4-0 early in the second period before cutting it to 5-3 heading into the third period.

The Hurricanes remain in a tight race with the New York Rangers for the Metropolitan Division title. The Rangers beat Detroit earlier in the day. Both the Rangers and Hurricanes now have 104 points with six games remaining, including a matchup against each other at New York on April 26.

Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots before being hurt and giving way to Antti Raanta late in the third. Staal left in the third period after a hard check from Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour had no injury updates.

“It doesn’t look good,” Brind’Amour said. “It’s a tough night.”

Same thought from Aho.

“Obviously, a very good team we played against,” he said. "Still, not happy the way we played. We gave way too much.

“It hasn’t gone our way lately and a couple very big players go down tonight. These are the moments the team has to come together and come back even stronger and 100% confident.”

Compher got Colorado on the board first on a power play 6:58 into the game. MacKinnon later added his 30th and 31st goals of the season. He now has nine goals over his last six games.

The crowd let out a collective gasp in the first period when MacKinnon collided with Rantanen in the offensive zone. That was followed by a sigh of relief when both got up.

TWO HELPERS

Andre Burakovsky, Valeri Nichushkin, Rantanen and Devon Toews each had two assists.

THIS & THAT

The Hurricanes made their first trip to Denver since Dec. 19, 2019. ... Carolina scored on the power play for the first time since March 31. ... The Avalanche improved to a league-best 42-2-4 when scoring first.

INJURY UPDATES

Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri (upper body) joined the team at Saturday’s morning skate wearing a red, non-contact jersey. ... Captain Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery on March 14) is scheduled to soon be back on the ice. “How involved that is just depends on how he’s feeling,” Bednar said.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At Arizona on Monday.

Avalanche: Finish a four-game homestand Monday against Washington.

Hurricanes' winless streak hits 13 as Kings fluster Legace to spur romp

Hurricanes' winless streak hits 13 as Kings fluster Legace to spur romp

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Leave it to the new guy to show the Los Angeles Kings how to finish. Randy Jones had a goal and an assist in his debut with the Kings, and Los Angeles beat Carolina 5-2 on Wednesday night to extend the Hurricanes' winless streak to 13. Wayne Simmonds, former Hurricane Justin Williams and Ryan Smyth each added a goal and an assist, Jarret Stoll also scored and Anze Kopitar had two assists to give him an NHL-leading 30 points. The Kings, who allowed three unanswered third-period goals in a 4-1 loss at Chicago two nights earlier, snapped their two-game slide by reeling off three straight goals in the final 20 minutes. Tuomo Ruutu scored twice for Carolina, tying it 2-all with just under 16 minutes remaining on a snap shot from the left circle. Roughly 2 1/2 minutes later, Jones took a pretty across-the-goal feed from Williams and tapped it past Manny Legace to put the Kings ahead to stay. "I was just trying to get to the net and give [Williams] an outlet pass," said Jones, who was claimed off waivers from Philadelphia on Oct. 29 and didn't dress for the Kings' previous five games. "The guy's got great vision." For Carolina, it was yet another excruciating loss in a season already full of them. Playing their first full game without injured franchise goalie Cam Ward, the Hurricanes recovered after going more than 18 minutes between shots on goal, but were held to fewer than three goals for the eighth consecutive game and dropped their seventh straight in regulation. "We have to fight like the last 20 minutes for 60 [minutes], and then harder, and then some," coach Paul Maurice said. "We're just not willing or seem like [the players] fully appreciate, when you're undermanned, exactly how hard you have to fight." The Hurricanes (0-10-3 in their last 13) equaled the worst start in franchise history with seven points in 17 games. They're on their longest slide since relocating to North Carolina and are one winless game from matching the club record of 14 straight (0-8-6) set in 1992 when they were in Hartford. Backup goalie Erik Ersberg had 22 saves in his second start and first appearance in nearly a month for the Kings. "I played one game all season -- so it was easy to keep track," Ersberg said with a smile. "I don't count more backwards than that." Legace stopped 26 shots in his first start with Carolina. He was playing for the AHL's Chicago Wolves when the Hurricanes signed him two days earlier to replace Ward, who will miss about four weeks after suffering a deep cut to his left leg in last week's loss at Columbus. "I just didn't make a big save in the third period to give our guys a chance to win," Legace said. It didn't take the Kings long to welcome the veteran goalie back to the NHL -- or to put the Hurricanes in yet another deficit. He made it 1-0 about 3 1/2 minutes in by backhanding the rebound of Brown's shot past a sprawled Legace and into an uncovered net for his ninth goal. It was the quickest goal allowed by Carolina this year. "We were aware of [the Hurricanes' losing streak], but we had our own pressure on ourselves to get off our two-game skid," Kings captain Dustin Brown said. "It was about getting back to playing well."
Panthers' win streak reaches 10 games with 6-1 rout of Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.
MINNESOTA WILD CONFIRM AT LEAST ONE PLAYER IN COVID-19 PROTOCOL

The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday that they will be dealing with at least one player in COVID-19 protocol with the potential of more to follow. According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, forward Marcus Foligno has been placed into the protocol, and he can be cleared after Day 5. In response to this event, the Wild have recalled Mitchell Chaffee, who will likely make his NHL debut unless Tyson Jost can return for the team's next game.
New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post's Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
Hurricanes receive key Frederik Andersen update amid injury worries

The Carolina Hurricanes haven't been playing their best hockey of late, and the injury to goalie Frederik Anderson risked that trend continuing. With the playoffs mere weeks away, Carolina is hoping to right the ship in time for their push for the Stanley Cup. On Monday, the Canes got a blessing of an update regarding Andersen's injury, as an MRIon his lower-body injury came back negative, via Pierre LeBrun.
How to watch Washington Capitals vs. Colorado Avalanche

The Washington Capitals are in the middle of a five-game road trip for their final stretch of games that will see them go from Eastern Canada to the Mile High City as they'll be facing off against the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado will be the top team in the Western Conference...
Flyers swept by Sabres on the season, continue slide to the finish line

The Flyers' sinking below the Sabres was punctuated Sunday night by a 5-3 loss at the Wells Fargo Center. Kevin Hayes, Noah Cates and Zack MacEwen scored goals for the Flyers, who were swept in their home-and-home back-to-back set against Buffalo. Mike Yeo's club lost to the Sabres, 4-3, Saturday night at KeyBank Center.
Preview: Blues at Predators

BLUES The St. Louis Blues punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday afternoon with a thrilling 6-5 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild. The Blues, who led 5-3 in the third period, ended up needing some overtime heroics from Brayden Schenn, who scored 56 seconds into the extra time to secure the win for the St. Louis.
Preview: Coyotes Open Four-Game Homestand on Monday vs. Hurricanes

TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. The Coyotes return home and will take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night (April 18) for its first game of a four-game homestand that spans seven days. It's the second of two meetings Arizona has with Carolina this season, and the first time they'll play each other since back on Oct. 31 (2-1 L). Puck drop with the Canes is set for 7 p.m.
Hurricanes Losses Against Avs Present Opportunities for Aho & Svechnikov

After going down 4-0 barely two minutes into the second period of Saturday night's showdown between two of the NHL's top teams, many around the Carolina Hurricanes were surely thinking "this can't get much worse". Briefly, the team did make a push against the league-leading Colorado Avalanche for a glimmer of hope in the game, but, by the time the final horn sounded, it did get worse. Much, much worse.
Flames enjoy rare six-goal period against Coyotes on Saturday

The Calgary Flames became just the third National Hockey League team to score six goals in a period this season during the middle frame of their contest against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Dillon Dube led the way with a pair of goals during the frantic second period, which saw...
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Capitals

COLORADO AVALANCHE (55-14-6) VS. WASHINGTON CAPITALS (42-23-10) 7:00 PM MT | BALL ARENA. As the final leg of a four-game homestand and the third-to-last home game of the regular season, the Colorado Avalanche host the Washington Capitals on Monday evening. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT. Colorado, who...
Flames rout Coyotes 9-1 after clinching playoff spot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had two goals and two assists and the Calgary Flames routed the Arizona Coyotes 9-1 on Saturday night after they clinched a playoff spot before the game started. Edmonton locked Pacific Division-leading Calgary into the postseason by beating Vegas...
Makar breaks Avalanche record for points by defenseman in a season

Cale Makar's brilliant campaign became a historic one Monday, as he notched his 83rd point to set a new record for points in a season by a blue-liner in Colorado Avalanche franchise history. The 23-year-old surpassed Steve Duchesne, who collected 82 for the Quebec Nordiques in 1992-93. Makar earned a...
