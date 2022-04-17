ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Donaldson homers to lead Yankees over Orioles 5-2

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TpIdt_0fBbjkl500

Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees emerged from a rain delay and finally produced a big inning at the plate.

Donaldson hit his first home run since joining the Yankees, a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fifth inning that lifted New York to a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night. The Yankees broke through for four runs in the fifth, immediately after a 49-minute rain delay that took place when they had a man on first with one out.

“Even when we hadn't scored before the rain delay, it was like, ‘Man, these are the at-bats you want to have,’” manager Aaron Boone said. “I just felt from jump street it was much better than last night, and then we were able to finally break through there, obviously.”

Orioles reliever Mike Baumann had just entered the game when heavy rain — including some hail — forced the teams off the field. Travis Lakins (0-1) came on when play resumed with the Orioles up 2-0.

Aaron Judge walked and Anthony Rizzo singled home a run. Giancarlo Stanton followed with a tying double to left-center, although Rizzo was thrown out at home on the play.

Donaldson, who came to the Yankees in a trade with Minnesota before the season, put New York ahead with a drive to right-center — a part of Camden Yards that was left unchanged when the wall in left was moved back and raised.

“It was a good feeling,” Donaldson said. “I knew as soon as I hit it, it was gone.”

Cedric Mullins hit a two-run homer for the Orioles in the third. Jameson Taillon pitched 4 2/3 innings for New York, then JP Sears (1-0) came on and earned his first career win, working out of a fifth-inning jam by retiring Ramón Urías on a flyout with the bases loaded.

The Orioles also left the bases loaded in the sixth.

After the game, Sears was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees couldn't do anything against Baltimore's relievers in an 11-inning loss Friday night, but Saturday it was New York's bullpen that shined. Michael King followed Sears and pitched two scoreless innings. Clay Holmes got four straight outs for his first career save.

Baltimore starter Tyler Wells allowed three hits in four scoreless innings.

CROSSING THE BORDER

The Yankees have a series at Toronto coming up May 2-4. Boone was asked about unvaccinated players, and whether he expects to be without anyone then. “I'm not, but we'll see,” he said. “I don't have anything to say on it right now. I don't think it's going to be an issue.”

RISP

Mullins' hit was the only one for the Orioles with runners in scoring position. They went 1 for 7 on the night and are 7 for 77 this season in those situations.

“It’s just something we’re struggling with it right now,” Hyde said. “The big hits will come. We’ve got to be patient. We’re playing close games we’re in every single night. Games can be changed with a hit here, a hit there, but happy with how competitive we are. We’re not getting the big hit to make it easy on ourselves.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Hyde said LHP John Means is not likely to pitch any time soon. His timetable is still unclear amid concerns about his elbow, but Hyde said it's not certain if Means will even pitch again this season. “He's still seeing some doctors. He's getting some second opinions,” Hyde said.

UP NEXT

The Orioles send Bruce Zimmermann to the mound for the series finale against New York lefty Nestor Cortes.

———

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees made strange relief pitcher demotion right before loss to Baltimore

The New York Yankees fell 5–0 to the Baltimore Orioles in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon. However, before the game began, field manager Aaron Boone made a roster change, sending young relief pitcher JP Sears down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, elevating outfielder Tim Locastro to get to start in left.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Good news and bad news as Yankees drop a dud against Orioles

Beating the Baltimore Orioles should be as easy as stealing candy from a baby, but the Yankees turn it into astrophysics without fail, every time. Last season, the Bombers hosted the worst record of any AL East team against Baltimore, and they’ve proven to be their kryptonite once again to start the 2022 season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FanSided

Red Sox: Evaluating Boston’s AL East opponents – The Baltimore Orioles

Looking at the Red Sox opposition – The Baltimore Orioles. Suppose the 2022 baseball season gets ugly for the Boston Red Sox, and I’m talking zombie apocalypse ugly. In that case, there is still A guarantee that the Red Sox will not finish last in the American League East. And that applies to the Yankees, Jays, and the Rays, as last place is the domain of the Baltimore Orioles.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Yankees' Jose Trevino sitting Sunday

The New York Yankees did not list Jose Trevino in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Trevino will take Sunday off while Kyle Higashioka catches and bats seventh. Our models project Trevino to make 268 more plate appearances this season, with 5 homers, 23 runs, 25 RBI,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Clay Holmes
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Travis Lakins
ABC News

New York Yankees' Nestor Cortes pitches immaculate inning, strikes out 12 batters in five innings

Nestor Cortes of the New York Yankees pitched an immaculate inning against the Baltimore Orioles, striking out the side on nine pitches in the fourth on Sunday. Cortes retired Anthony Santander on a called strike, a foul ball and a foul tip. Then he got Ryan McKenna on a swinging strike and two called strikes. Robinson Chirinos went down on a swinging strike, a called strike and another swinging strike.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees
ABC News

Jake Arrieta announces retirement from baseball after 12 seasons, says 'It's just my time'

Former Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta announced Monday that he's retiring after a 12-season career. "Well, I haven't signed the papers, man, but I'm done. It's time for me to step away from the game," Arrieta said on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast. "At some point the uniform goes to somebody else and it's just my time, really."
MLB
ABC News

MRI shows no structural damage to Byron Buxton's knee, say Minnesota Twins

BOSTON -- Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said an MRI showed no structural issues to the right knee of centerfielder Byron Buxton. Speaking before Saturday's game with the Boston Red Sox, Baldelli said that a team doctor would examine Buxton but that for now they anticipate he'll be traveling with the team for the next series at Kansas City which begins Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Rougned Odor in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Odor will catch a breather Sunday while Chris Owings starts at second base and bats seventh. Our models project Odor to make 409 more plate appearances this season, with 19 home...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Yankees Sign Derek Dietrich to Minor League Deal

The Yankees have brought back a familiar face. According to Baseball America, New York has signed infielder Derek Dietrich to a minor league deal. This will be the second straight season where Dietrich will have spent time in the Yankees’ organization. Last year, Dietrich signed a minor league deal with the Bronx Bombers ahead of spring training and made a strong push to crack the Opening Day roster during camp.
MLB
ABC News

ABC News

613K+
Followers
148K+
Post
333M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy