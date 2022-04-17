ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Rejoining the joints: Toledo woman manages life with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

By By Stephen Zenner / Blade Staff Writer
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bONlf_0fBbjchH00

The number “3” tattooed in black, showing wear, sits on the left index finger of Lauren Cervetto, 28, while she sketches in a downtown Toledo cafe.

Any variety of infused meanings could be given to the three: a lucky number, the order of her birth, or a deeply held belief. Instead, this tattoo holds a practical use for her.

“So you know when you go to a doctor and they ask you to rate your pain on a scale of one to 10?” asked Ms. Cervetto. “When you have that 10, I just tell myself, ‘It’s just a three. You can get through this. It’s just a three.’ ”

It’s not often Ms. Cervetto’s pain gets up to a 10, but her days are marked with chronic difficulties from the moment she rises from bed and begins scanning her body.

Tissues thrown on the wrong side of a joint during slumber get jostled, recognized, and righted with an abrupt crack in the first moments of her waking.

Due to a hereditary condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), Ms. Cervetto’s connective tissues disassemble themselves like rowdy kids on a playground. This results “...in hyperlaxity of joints and skin,” said Dr. Anthony Frogameni, 62, an orthopaedic surgeon from Sylvania, adding that it affects 1 in 5,000 people.

Each new morning invites Ms. Cervetto of Toledo to impose order on her easily unruly body, monitoring it like a mischievous child.

“I get up, make sure all my joints are in place,” said Ms. Cervetto, who works with her body as she works with the kids she coaches for Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School’s Track and Field program, giving both audiences her patience, attention, and persistence.

Most mornings, “I usually have to put my ankles back in place, those are usually always out,” said Ms. Cervetto, who corrects her ankles as many as 10 times a day.

“Some people will be like, ‘Are you okay?’” said Ms. Cervetto, who at times walks with a limp, but prefers to keep her difficulties to herself. “It's not something that I immediately tell people.

“A lot of people may not know they have it,” added Ms. Cervetto, “or they have it like so mildly that they just live a normal life.”

When the body misbehaves

Ms. Cervetto refers to her situation as, “extra spicy.”

“When my joints do start to fall apart and don't go back into place it's like a very particular pain,” said Ms. Cervetto, recalling a few different situations where she lost the ability to move her body. “It's happened probably about 12 times in my life, and then once the joint does fall apart completely ... then I need the surgery to fix it.”

Even with multiple joints falling apart, “I try to say only a couple of them have been 10s,” she said, remembering the moments her pain scale maxed out.

Two instances distinguish themselves as particularly painful, “I think my hips the first time they fell apart,” said Ms. Cervetto, and also a surgery where her fingernails needed to be removed because they were growing inward, for reasons she believes are linked to EDS.

“I have repaired her shoulders and knees several times because her disease causes her to stretch out repaired tissue,” said Dr. Frogameni, who has worked with Ms. Cervetto for about 15 years now.

“She has my number and calls me directly when she has an orthopaedic problem,” said Dr. Frogameni, who is now affectionately named “Maintenance Man” on Ms. Cervetto’s phone to distinguish him from the dozens of other doctors’ numbers she has stored.

When Ms. Cervetto was 13, EDS showed itself in the form of extreme fatigue, “like sleeping 16, 18 hours a day,” said Lauren Cervetto’s mother, Michelle Cervetto, 52, of East Toledo, who also mentioned her daughter dealt with frequent sprained and strained body parts in her teens.

It would not be until about three years and countless doctors later that Ms. Cervetto would receive the diagnosis explaining her symptoms as part of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.

The diagnosis provided a short glimmer of relief to Ms. Cervetto’s parents, who could finally put a name to what their daughter was experiencing, but the relief gave way when her symptoms worsened. Competing in high school sports was no longer an option for Ms. Cervetto’s strained body, so she instead chose to be part of the track and field team as a student coach.

A year later Ms. Cervetto would undergo her first surgery as a result of EDS at the age of 17.

“My knee had started turning inwards like you can see,” Ms. Cervetto said as she showed her right leg bending sideways, showing the need for an updated surgery.

Dr. Frogameni could not immediately confirm how many surgeries Ms. Cervetto has undergone since that first one, but admitted, “Twenty-eight surgeries seems like an accurate estimate,” coinciding with Ms. Cervetto’s own claim of 28 surgeries for the 28-year-old.

Even with all she’s been through, Ms. Cervetto said she feels, “Great most days,” while adding, “every day is kinda’ different.” Unpredictable weather can affect her bones and joints negatively, but Ms. Cervetto is proactive in making the best of what she can work with.

On an average day, Ms. Cervetto said she incorporates a lot of stretching along with a lot of odd motions that put the joints back into place.

The proactive motions are in conjunction with a number of prescribed drugs for her body pains, four ibuprofen three times a day, two Gabapentin three times a day, and Tramadol twice a day to manage the different types of pain that come with EDS.

Navigating life

Ms. Cervetto relies on her family, her fiancé, and Kathy Atkinson, 50, of Toledo, who Ms. Cervetto met through a Facebook group for those dealing with chronic pain.

Ms. Atkinson, who deals with chronic back pain, walks at a tempered pace with Ms. Cervetto, and the two are able to bond and share a confidence with one another in a way others may not be able to understand.

“We're able to have very matter-of-fact, frank conversations about what is going on with each of us,” said Ms. Atkinson, “And even though it's a very different experience, there is a level of understanding ... letting it be what it is.”

When a part of Ms. Cervetto’s body is giving her particular trouble, she begins sketching it.

“She has an incredible artistic talent for creating perfect anatomical drawings of affected joints. She really should be a medical illustrator,” said Dr. Frogameni, who has received a number of different sketches from Ms. Cervetto over the years.

The practice of concentrating on affected areas by drawing them has become a therapy when dealing with specific pains.

“What [doctors] basically told me is they're waiting for medicine to advance a little farther,” said Ms. Cervetto. “I think eventually I'll end up in a wheelchair. They do say that, a lot of people do end up in wheelchairs by the time they're like late 40s or 50s.”

“Unfortunately, there is no cure for this disease, so patients learn to live with the laxity in their tissues and joints dislocating,” said Dr. Frogameni.

“I try to be more naive about [the incurable nature of EDS],” said her fiancé, Hunter Severns, 28, also of Toledo.

With 28 surgeries down and another one scheduled for the end of April, Ms. Cervetto still thrives on coaching at Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School and working as a secretary for a construction company.

She has hopes for some sort of medical breakthrough, but in the meantime she just tries to live her life.

Comments / 1

Related
MedicalXpress

Kids with rare autoimmune disease show these symptoms before blood clots

Each year, around two of every 100,000 American adults receive a new diagnosis of antiphospholipid syndrome, or APS, an autoimmune disease known to cause inflammation and recurring, potentially fatal, blood clots. The number of children with APS is likely much smaller but unknown—and for kids with the disease, it's often not identified until destructive clotting has already occurred.
MICHIGAN STATE
Davenport Journal

“The genetic test did not reveal why she developed this kind of condition”, Baby, who was diagnosed with a rare, deadly condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant

The 8-month-old baby girl, who was born with a rare condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant. The child’s parents said that their daughter was diagnosed with a rare heart disease called dilated cardiomyopathy at around 2 months old. “Our pregnancy was normal and we had an uncomplicated delivery and actually went home with her. So she was with us at home for seven weeks and one night, she wouldn’t feed.” the mother said.
MINNESOTA STATE
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sylvania, OH
Toledo, OH
Health
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman reportedly dragged pit bull by chain

An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
womenworking.com

Woman Shares Warning Signs Before Rare Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Featured image via Shutterstock and does not show Chantal Pierre-Louis. Photo for representational purposes only. Chantal Pierre-Louis, 50, noticed she had a bad backache that made standing difficult for long periods of time. But it wasn’t until Pierre-Louis’ coworker recommended she go see a doctor for her thyroid when she lost her appetite, wondering if she perhaps had pica because she often ate ice.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Medicine#Joints#Back Pain#Track And Field#Chronic Pain#Ehlers Danlos Syndrome
NBC4 Columbus

Governor DeWine sick with COVID-19, receiving treatment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Friday afternoon that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 by his personal physician.  Gov. DeWine has been experiencing mild symptoms such as a runny nose, head ache, body aches, and a sore throat, according to a media release from the governor’s office. Early this evening, […]
OHIO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

COVID rising in Ohio: What you need to know about the state of the pandemic

Ohioans have enjoyed something of a COVID-19 lull for the last few months, but cases are already on the rise again throughout the state. Cases reported to the Ohio Department of Health have increased nearly 55% in the last three weeks from 3,103 the week of March 31 to 4,808 last week. While that's far lower than the 32,487 reported at the height of the winter surge Jan. 3, it's still something people "need to watch," said Dr. Joe Gastaldo, medical director of infectious diseases at OhioHealth.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Tattoo
The Blade

Marlee J. Knox (1937-2022)

Marlee J. Knox of Toledo, a former Toledo Public Schools elementary teacher and community volunteer, died Friday in Swan Creek care center. She was 84. She had Alzheimer’s disease, said her son Jeffrey Knox.
CNET

How to Survive a Heart Attack

It was the Peloton ride that sent shockwaves through America: On HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, Mr. Big completes a rigorous bike workout, only to collapse on the floor of his and Carrie's luxurious apartment, clutching his chest. Carrie comes home to find him, still conscious, and proceeds to 1) stare at him, 2) shout his name (the still-disappointing John) and 3) hold him and cry as he dies in her arms -- providing an excellent example of exactly what not to do if you or your loved one is having a heart attack.
HEALTH
The Blade

Accelerated training aimed at preparing Toledo firefighters

Fifteen people snapped to attention at the start of a new Toledo Fire & Rescue Academy class’s first session Friday. “The next five weeks are going to be intense for you. It will require hard work, determination, and teamwork to be successful. Your mental and physical limits will be tested,” Fire Chief Allison Armstrong said when she addressed the class.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Daily Log: 4/19

Brianca and Angelo Garcia, Toledo, boy, April 15. Natalie and Ryan Machoukas, Sylvania, girl, April 14. Cassidy Moritz, Rossford, girl, April 15. Lady Gadillo and Timothy Jendro, Holland, boy, April 15.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Visiting mural artist brightens Toledo students' lives

Dreary days of distance-learning plagued students during the thick of the pandemic, making it difficult for them to focus or stay engaged in their classrooms. Teachers were forced to do some creative problem-solving. Erin Clinton, 42, the art teacher at McKinley STEMM Academy, connected her students with a creative professional, Georgia muralist Kevin Bongang.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Peace and Healing Commons for central Toledo

One of the first things Tom Douglas did in the process of planning out his idea for a Peace & Healing Commons in central Toledo was to go straight to its target audience. “A nice thing we did was about a year ago, we held what was called a vision meeting,” Mr. Douglas said. “We had people from various gangs meet for the first time in the same room and we got input from them as to how they envision the project because ultimately it is theirs.”
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy