Rejoining the joints: Toledo woman manages life with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

The number “3” tattooed in black, showing wear, sits on the left index finger of Lauren Cervetto, 28, while she sketches in a downtown Toledo cafe.

Any variety of infused meanings could be given to the three: a lucky number, the order of her birth, or a deeply held belief. Instead, this tattoo holds a practical use for her.

“So you know when you go to a doctor and they ask you to rate your pain on a scale of one to 10?” asked Ms. Cervetto. “When you have that 10, I just tell myself, ‘It’s just a three. You can get through this. It’s just a three.’ ”

It’s not often Ms. Cervetto’s pain gets up to a 10, but her days are marked with chronic difficulties from the moment she rises from bed and begins scanning her body.

Tissues thrown on the wrong side of a joint during slumber get jostled, recognized, and righted with an abrupt crack in the first moments of her waking.

Due to a hereditary condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), Ms. Cervetto’s connective tissues disassemble themselves like rowdy kids on a playground. This results “...in hyperlaxity of joints and skin,” said Dr. Anthony Frogameni, 62, an orthopaedic surgeon from Sylvania, adding that it affects 1 in 5,000 people.

Each new morning invites Ms. Cervetto of Toledo to impose order on her easily unruly body, monitoring it like a mischievous child.

“I get up, make sure all my joints are in place,” said Ms. Cervetto, who works with her body as she works with the kids she coaches for Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School’s Track and Field program, giving both audiences her patience, attention, and persistence.

Most mornings, “I usually have to put my ankles back in place, those are usually always out,” said Ms. Cervetto, who corrects her ankles as many as 10 times a day.

“Some people will be like, ‘Are you okay?’” said Ms. Cervetto, who at times walks with a limp, but prefers to keep her difficulties to herself. “It's not something that I immediately tell people.

“A lot of people may not know they have it,” added Ms. Cervetto, “or they have it like so mildly that they just live a normal life.”

When the body misbehaves

Ms. Cervetto refers to her situation as, “extra spicy.”

“When my joints do start to fall apart and don't go back into place it's like a very particular pain,” said Ms. Cervetto, recalling a few different situations where she lost the ability to move her body. “It's happened probably about 12 times in my life, and then once the joint does fall apart completely ... then I need the surgery to fix it.”

Even with multiple joints falling apart, “I try to say only a couple of them have been 10s,” she said, remembering the moments her pain scale maxed out.

Two instances distinguish themselves as particularly painful, “I think my hips the first time they fell apart,” said Ms. Cervetto, and also a surgery where her fingernails needed to be removed because they were growing inward, for reasons she believes are linked to EDS.

“I have repaired her shoulders and knees several times because her disease causes her to stretch out repaired tissue,” said Dr. Frogameni, who has worked with Ms. Cervetto for about 15 years now.

“She has my number and calls me directly when she has an orthopaedic problem,” said Dr. Frogameni, who is now affectionately named “Maintenance Man” on Ms. Cervetto’s phone to distinguish him from the dozens of other doctors’ numbers she has stored.

When Ms. Cervetto was 13, EDS showed itself in the form of extreme fatigue, “like sleeping 16, 18 hours a day,” said Lauren Cervetto’s mother, Michelle Cervetto, 52, of East Toledo, who also mentioned her daughter dealt with frequent sprained and strained body parts in her teens.

It would not be until about three years and countless doctors later that Ms. Cervetto would receive the diagnosis explaining her symptoms as part of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.

The diagnosis provided a short glimmer of relief to Ms. Cervetto’s parents, who could finally put a name to what their daughter was experiencing, but the relief gave way when her symptoms worsened. Competing in high school sports was no longer an option for Ms. Cervetto’s strained body, so she instead chose to be part of the track and field team as a student coach.

A year later Ms. Cervetto would undergo her first surgery as a result of EDS at the age of 17.

“My knee had started turning inwards like you can see,” Ms. Cervetto said as she showed her right leg bending sideways, showing the need for an updated surgery.

Dr. Frogameni could not immediately confirm how many surgeries Ms. Cervetto has undergone since that first one, but admitted, “Twenty-eight surgeries seems like an accurate estimate,” coinciding with Ms. Cervetto’s own claim of 28 surgeries for the 28-year-old.

Even with all she’s been through, Ms. Cervetto said she feels, “Great most days,” while adding, “every day is kinda’ different.” Unpredictable weather can affect her bones and joints negatively, but Ms. Cervetto is proactive in making the best of what she can work with.

On an average day, Ms. Cervetto said she incorporates a lot of stretching along with a lot of odd motions that put the joints back into place.

The proactive motions are in conjunction with a number of prescribed drugs for her body pains, four ibuprofen three times a day, two Gabapentin three times a day, and Tramadol twice a day to manage the different types of pain that come with EDS.

Navigating life

Ms. Cervetto relies on her family, her fiancé, and Kathy Atkinson, 50, of Toledo, who Ms. Cervetto met through a Facebook group for those dealing with chronic pain.

Ms. Atkinson, who deals with chronic back pain, walks at a tempered pace with Ms. Cervetto, and the two are able to bond and share a confidence with one another in a way others may not be able to understand.

“We're able to have very matter-of-fact, frank conversations about what is going on with each of us,” said Ms. Atkinson, “And even though it's a very different experience, there is a level of understanding ... letting it be what it is.”

When a part of Ms. Cervetto’s body is giving her particular trouble, she begins sketching it.

“She has an incredible artistic talent for creating perfect anatomical drawings of affected joints. She really should be a medical illustrator,” said Dr. Frogameni, who has received a number of different sketches from Ms. Cervetto over the years.

The practice of concentrating on affected areas by drawing them has become a therapy when dealing with specific pains.

“What [doctors] basically told me is they're waiting for medicine to advance a little farther,” said Ms. Cervetto. “I think eventually I'll end up in a wheelchair. They do say that, a lot of people do end up in wheelchairs by the time they're like late 40s or 50s.”

“Unfortunately, there is no cure for this disease, so patients learn to live with the laxity in their tissues and joints dislocating,” said Dr. Frogameni.

“I try to be more naive about [the incurable nature of EDS],” said her fiancé, Hunter Severns, 28, also of Toledo.

With 28 surgeries down and another one scheduled for the end of April, Ms. Cervetto still thrives on coaching at Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School and working as a secretary for a construction company.

She has hopes for some sort of medical breakthrough, but in the meantime she just tries to live her life.