New Orleans, LA

Dillard's Women's Outdoor Track & Field Program Has Two NAIA Automatic Qualifying Marks at the Strawberry Relays On Saturday

By Women's Track, Field
dillardbleudevils.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHammond, Louisiana - Dillard's women's outdoor track and field program recorded two NAIA qualifying marks on Saturday at the Strawberry Relays on April 16 in Lafayette, Louisiana at the Southeastern Track Complex. The 4x100 relay team of Kevell Byrd (FR/Luling, Louisiana), Ta'Nijal Matthews (JR/Tylertown, Miss.), Rachel Rowe (JR/Chicago, Ill.)...

dillardbleudevils.com

