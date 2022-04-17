ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Vintage Verlander dominates as Astros stymie Mariners 4-0

By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRm5o_0fBbHPNq00

Justin Verlander recaptured a little of what made him the best pitcher in the American League three years ago, and in the process added a bit of validation to the work needed while coming back from Tommy John surgery.

Verlander pitched three-hit ball over eight innings for his first win since July 2020, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Saturday night.

A day after watching the Mariners pile up 11 runs against Houston pitching, Verlander (1-1) looked to be back in the form that earned him the 2019 AL Cy Young Award. He earned his first victory since beating Seattle on July 24, 2020, on opening day of the shortened 2020 season, before undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

“I wouldn’t have put in all the hard work if I didn’t think I could still pitch at a high level,” Verlander said. “But that being said, it is definitely gratifying to have that feeling again of going out there after a tough loss yesterday and being able to pick us up and (go) deep in the game, and do really what I expect to do most times out.”

Leaning mostly on his fastball and slider, Verlander finished eight innings for the first time since Sept. 1, 2019, when he no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays. The only hits he allowed to Seattle were a leadoff single by Adam Frazier in the first and Ty France’s singles in the fourth and sixth.

Verlander struck out eight with no walks on 87 pitches. The only other batter to reach base was J.P. Crawford, who was hit by a pitch in the seventh. Verlander was surprised to see his pitch count so low after seven innings, which gave him a chance to go back out for the eighth.

But there was no lobbying for the ninth.

"He kind of emptied the tank on that eighth inning," Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “Now, a month from now? He would probably want to finish that game out.”

Verlander pitched five strong innings in his season debut last week against the Angels, only to be outdueled by fellow Tommy John recoveree Noah Syndergaard.

“That’s about as dominant a performance as you’re going to see and for a guy that has been doing it in this league for a long, long time,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

Martín Maldonado provided the big blow on offense with a two-run homer for his first hit of the season.

Maldonado was hitless in his first 15 at-bats before driving an 0-1 pitch from Chris Flexen out to left field for a 3-0 lead in the fifth. Jeremy Peña started the inning with a sharp single to cap an eight-pitch at-bat, and Maldonado didn’t miss on a poorly located fastball from Flexen.

“One really bad pitch that really cost us on that one,” Flexen said. “Battled, was efficient, but not the best.”

Peña tripled in the seventh and scored on Jose Altuve’s single off reliever Matt Festa.

Flexen (0-2) nearly matched zeros with Verlander until giving up the long ball. The right-hander scattered five hits and struck out three. The Mariners have yet to score this season with Flexen on the mound.

MR. 3000

Verlander has now pitched 3,001 innings in his career. He said being able to accumulate innings in a season is still meaningful in his view.

“I’ve taken a lot of pride in taking the ball every five days, every five games and just being out there. So to reach that milestone, I think it’s just a testament to that,” Verlander said.

TRADE ALERT

Seattle acquired RHP Riley O’Brien from Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash. O'Brien went to high school in the Seattle suburb of Shoreline and made one start last season for the Reds.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: All-Star closer Ryan Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list due to right knee inflammation. Pressly returned to Houston for additional examination. LHP Parker Mushinski was selected from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Pressly’s roster spot. ... DH Yordan Alvarez was back at the ballpark after being sick for several days with a non-COVID-19 illness. Alvarez took part in pregame work but a decision on returning to the roster won’t be made until Sunday.

Mariners: RF Mitch Haniger was placed on the COVID-19 IL before the game. Haniger reported symptoms and tested positive at the ballpark, Servais said. Seattle recalled INF Donovan Walton from Triple-A Tacoma to take Haniger’s roster spot.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP José Urquidy (1-0, 1.80 ERA) allowed four hits and one run over five innings in his first start against the Angels.

Mariners: RHP Matt Brash (0-1, 3.38) makes his second big league start. Brash threw 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs in his debut against the White Sox.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Justin Verlander breaks into Greg Maddux territory with ridiculous feat

Justin Verlander was on top of his game during the Houston Astros’ 4-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Verlander turned back the clock with a vintage performance on the day, pitching in 8.0 innings while logging eight strikeouts and allowing zero earned runs. From the 17 swings and misses notched to the four-seam fastball that hit in the mid-90s, Mariners hitters did not have much of a chance against the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner.
HOUSTON, TX
KING 5

Mitch Haniger placed on COVID-19 IL following Mariners' home opener

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners placed outfielder Mitch Haniger on the COVID-19 injured list after he reported symptoms and tested positive on Saturday. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Haniger took an at-home test that was positive and followed up with a subsequent test at the ballpark that confirmed the original.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
thecomeback.com

Shohei Ohtani crushes 3rd homer in 2 games

It took a few games, but Shohei Ohtani is back to looking like the 2021 AL MVP at the plate (and that’s putting aside his pitching excellence!). Ohtani cranked two dingers (including one on the game’s opening pitch) on Friday against the Texas Rangers, and he’s hit another blast in the eighth inning against the Rangers on Saturday.
MLB
numberfire.com

Kyle Schwarber sitting Saturday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Schwarber is being replaced in left field by Nick Castellanos versus Marlins starter Trevor Rogers. In 36 plate appearances this season, Schwarber has a .094 batting average with a .413 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC News

MRI shows no structural damage to Byron Buxton's knee, say Minnesota Twins

BOSTON -- Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said an MRI showed no structural issues to the right knee of centerfielder Byron Buxton. Speaking before Saturday's game with the Boston Red Sox, Baldelli said that a team doctor would examine Buxton but that for now they anticipate he'll be traveling with the team for the next series at Kansas City which begins Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Matt Festa
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Ryan Pressly
Person
Martín Maldonado
numberfire.com

Manny Pina sitting for Braves on Sunday

Atlanta Braves catcher Manny Pina is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Pina is being replaced behind the plate by Travis d'Arnaud versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. In 10 plate appearances this season, Pina has a .125 batting average with a .325...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC News

Jake Arrieta announces retirement from baseball after 12 seasons, says 'It's just my time'

Former Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta announced Monday that he's retiring after a 12-season career. "Well, I haven't signed the papers, man, but I'm done. It's time for me to step away from the game," Arrieta said on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast. "At some point the uniform goes to somebody else and it's just my time, really."
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vintage Verlander#American League#The Houston Astros#The Seattle Mariners 4 0#The Toronto Blue Jays
ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees Sign Derek Dietrich to Minor League Deal

The Yankees have brought back a familiar face. According to Baseball America, New York has signed infielder Derek Dietrich to a minor league deal. This will be the second straight season where Dietrich will have spent time in the Yankees’ organization. Last year, Dietrich signed a minor league deal with the Bronx Bombers ahead of spring training and made a strong push to crack the Opening Day roster during camp.
MLB
numberfire.com

Elvis Andrus batting second for Athletics Monday

The Oakland Athletics listed Elvis Andrus as their starter at shortstop for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Andrus will bat second and play shortstop Monday, while Kevin Smith slides to third base, Sheldon Neuse switches to second base, Tony Kemp steps up into left field, and Chad Pinder takes a seat.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Rougned Odor in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Odor will catch a breather Sunday while Chris Owings starts at second base and bats seventh. Our models project Odor to make 409 more plate appearances this season, with 19 home...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos sitting on Monday for Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Chrinos is being replaced behind the plate by Anthony Bemboom versus Athletics starter Frankie Montas. In 23 plate appearances this season, Chirinos has a .167 batting average with a .514 OPS...
BALTIMORE, MD
Reuters

Shohei Ohtani's three RBIs lead Angels over Rangers

Shohei Ohtani homered, singled, scored three runs and drove in three to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-2 victory over the Texas Rangers Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. Ohtani, who hit 46 home runs last year, hit his first two homers of the season Friday night and followed it up with a two-run blast in the eighth inning Saturday that gave the Angels bullpen a cushion.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

MLB Top 10: Dodgers, Blue Jays, Mets leading the way

Every Monday of MLB season, we'll bring you an updated version of the MLB Top 10 to highlight the best teams in the sport. Watch "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander" on YouTube or subscribe on podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts. Let's get to it. 10. Milwaukee Brewers. This team revolves...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC News

ABC News

613K+
Followers
148K+
Post
333M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy