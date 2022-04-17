Come Grow With Us At The Putney Community Garden

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
If you’re buying trees, shrubs, fruit bushes, roses, and even perennial flowers from a mail-order vendor, odds are the plants will show up “bare root,” i.e. without any soil around the roots. Bare-root plants are much less expensive to ship than the container-grown and/or balled-and-burlapped plants you’ll...
Greenhouses are multi-functional structures: for growing, storing, working, planning, creating and even socializing. Depending on how much space you have, your greenhouse could serve multiple purposes. Some greenhouse features require certain conditions, such as adequate light, ventilation, sturdy structures, a heating element, etc. Some activities are messier than others (for...
A rare plant is about to bloom at the Myriad Botanical Gardens, and it only happens about once a decade. Anyone who goes to see the bloom will quickly learn it smells about as weird as it looks. "There's no other flower quite like this so it's really exciting," said...
Garden pests come in all shapes and sizes, from tiny mites to mighty elk. They can fly, burrow, crawl, climb and jump their way into your garden. How do you keep them all out?. First, keep in mind that most insects and other wildlife in your garden are not pests. A healthy garden should be full of bugs and other critters.
If you're planning on entertaining family and guests in your garden this year, then you need to make sure it leaves a good impression. Here are 7 simple ideas to help you make the most of your outdoor living space. Heat Things Up With a Firepit. Stylish, elegant, and striking,...
D.C.-area residents and tourists can soon officially enjoy the spring season at the U.S. Botanic Garden. The oldest continuously operating public garden in the U.S. announced that it will reopen the Conservatory to the public on April 1, marking a full reopening of all areas of the museum. The U.S....
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
Orchids with air (aerial) roots are classified as epiphytes. They are found growing all over the world from cloud forests in South America to the jungle floors of Africa and the Pacific islands. Usually found living on trees, the orchid's roots wrap around the limbs, anchoring the plant without penetrating the bark. Just as the roots of terrestrial plants take up nutrients from the soil, the specialized roots of epiphytic orchids take in minerals, moisture and nutrients from the air.
A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
Small backyards can sometimes seem like a waste of effort compared to everything else you may want to change or spruce up in your home. But even a tiny backyard can become a relaxing getaway with a little attention, some great design, and a few carefully chosen plants. Keep reading to see 20 of our favorite small backyard landscaping ideas.
Comments / 0