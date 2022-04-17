ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putney, VT

Come Grow With Us At The Putney Community Garden

By Wendy Wilson
iputney.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are still plots available for the 2022 season for anyone who...

iputney.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Putney, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
thespruce.com

25 Greenhouse Ideas for Gardening and More

Greenhouses are multi-functional structures: for growing, storing, working, planning, creating and even socializing. Depending on how much space you have, your greenhouse could serve multiple purposes. Some greenhouse features require certain conditions, such as adequate light, ventilation, sturdy structures, a heating element, etc. Some activities are messier than others (for...
GARDENING
News On 6

Myriad Botanical Gardens Prepare For Rare Plant To Bloom

A rare plant is about to bloom at the Myriad Botanical Gardens, and it only happens about once a decade. Anyone who goes to see the bloom will quickly learn it smells about as weird as it looks. "There's no other flower quite like this so it's really exciting," said...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Family Handyman

Homeowner’s Guide To Garden Pest Control

Garden pests come in all shapes and sizes, from tiny mites to mighty elk. They can fly, burrow, crawl, climb and jump their way into your garden. How do you keep them all out?. First, keep in mind that most insects and other wildlife in your garden are not pests. A healthy garden should be full of bugs and other critters.
ANIMALS
theodysseyonline.com

7 Garden Design Ideas for 2022

If you're planning on entertaining family and guests in your garden this year, then you need to make sure it leaves a good impression. Here are 7 simple ideas to help you make the most of your outdoor living space. Heat Things Up With a Firepit. Stylish, elegant, and striking,...
GARDENING
NBC Washington

US Botanic Garden to Fully Reopen

D.C.-area residents and tourists can soon officially enjoy the spring season at the U.S. Botanic Garden. The oldest continuously operating public garden in the U.S. announced that it will reopen the Conservatory to the public on April 1, marking a full reopening of all areas of the museum. The U.S....
AGRICULTURE
Tree Hugger

The Best Organic Potting Soil for All Your Gardening Needs

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
GARDENING
thespruce.com

How to Repot an Orchid with Air Roots

Orchids with air (aerial) roots are classified as epiphytes. They are found growing all over the world from cloud forests in South America to the jungle floors of Africa and the Pacific islands. Usually found living on trees, the orchid's roots wrap around the limbs, anchoring the plant without penetrating the bark. Just as the roots of terrestrial plants take up nutrients from the soil, the specialized roots of epiphytic orchids take in minerals, moisture and nutrients from the air.
GARDENING
First Coast News

Spruce up for Spring

Spring is here, and that means it's time for seasonal updates and quick household makeovers! Lifestyle and design expert Kelly Edwards is to help us upgrade.
HOME & GARDEN
Cleveland.com

How to keep deer from eating your garden plants

A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Domaine

20 Small Backyard Landscape Ideas to Transform Your Space

Small backyards can sometimes seem like a waste of effort compared to everything else you may want to change or spruce up in your home. But even a tiny backyard can become a relaxing getaway with a little attention, some great design, and a few carefully chosen plants. Keep reading to see 20 of our favorite small backyard landscaping ideas.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy