The Terrific Ten has you covered on all the best highlights from all the action across college softball on Saturday!. The story of Saturday was definitely Texas’ upset win over Oklahoma, handing the Sooners their first loss of 2022. Oklahoma had won the first two games in the series, but the Longhorns’ victory in the series finale was a major coup in the rivalry. The win was the first time that Mike White had beaten Oklahoma as the Texas head coach and was the first victory for the Longhorns in the Red River Rivalry since 2014.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO