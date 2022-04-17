ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chorale will present classical music concerts in May

South Holland Master Chorale will give two concerts in May to conclude its current musical season. They will be the final concerts directed by Albert M. Jackson, musical director, who is retiring. Performances by the 80-member chorale will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, at St. Joseph...

