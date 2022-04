For what seems like forever now, both David Benavidez and Caleb Plant have exchanged menacing looks in person, and hurled vulgar threats at one another over social media. The genesis of their long hatred for one another travels back further than Benavidez can remember. But, despite the amount of vitriol both men have displayed toward one another, Benavidez claims that there’s no bad blood between them. That said, however, the former two-time super middleweight belt holder is anxious to give his fellow former champion a beating of a lifetime.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO