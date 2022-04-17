ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Maxey breaks out for 38 points, 76ers beat Raptors in Game 1

By DAN GELSTON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCSAC_0fBaxTLR00
1 of 6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey had Sixers fans roaring “Maxey! Maxey! Maxey!” after each electrifying play -- and he crammed a season’s worth into the breakout game of his young career. He wowed on whirlwind layups, connected on 3-pointers from Curry-range and did whatever he desired at all times as he dismantled the Raptors.

He even chucked the ball he autographed as the 76ers star of the game into the stands — where a fan made a two-handed grab.

Everything worked out for Maxey.

Maxey scored 21 of his playoff career-high 38 points in the third quarter and he hit five 3-pointers to lead Philadelphia to a 131-111 victory over Toronto in Game 1 on Saturday night.

“I think the only thing I’m going to remember is us winning,” Maxey said.

Philly will remember so much more.

James Harden had 22 points and 14 assists in his first Eastern Conference playoff game as a Sixer. Joel Embiid, the NBA scoring champion, had 19 points and 15 rebounds. They combined to only make 11 of 32 shots from the floor.

Tobias Harris scored 26 points for the Sixers, trying to get past the second round for the first time since 2001.

They host Game 2 on Monday.

The opener belonged to Maxey. The 21-year-old Maxey is the youngest Sixer ever to score at least 30 points in a playoff game.

“I saw growth, man,” Harden said. “I saw him from being up-and-down and not really having consistent minutes last year in the postseason to starting and having a huge role on a championship-contending team.”

Maxey was cool and confident in the third as he swished a 32-footer late in the period for a 20-point lead that sent his teammates on the bench into a frenzy. The Raptors were stunned and had no answer for him: Maxey made 7 of 8 shots overall, both 3s and all five free throws in 12 minutes.

Whew!

“He just doesn’t play with anxiety,” coach Doc Rivers said. “There’s not a lot that ruffles him.”

Pascal Siakam scored 24 points for the Raptors, who lost rookie Scottie Barnes to an ankle injury to worsen what was already a miserable night. OG Anunoby scored 20 and Fred VanVleet added 18.

“Collectively as a team, we just didn’t match the intensity,” Siakam said.

The Sixers took control in the first 24 minutes and Maxey stepped on the gas in the third against a team that won the season series 3-1 (with Embiid and Harden in the lineup for the last two).

Maxey, the 6-foot-2 bundle of energy in his second season out of Kentucky, led the fast start early with a pair of 3s and 10 quick points that had the Sixers rolling with a double-digit lead.

The Sixers are Embiid and Harden’s team, and as they go, so go the Sixers. But Maxey gives the 76ers a Big 2 3/4 and was more than just an able replacement for the traded Ben Simmons.

Maxey emerged as a reliable scoring option -- 18.7 points and 48% on 3s after the All-Star break -- and was on target from tipoff against Toronto. He made 6 of 10 shots and his 15 points in the first half were one shy of matching his playoff high set last season in Game 6 against Atlanta.

Ah, yes. Atlanta. The Hawks series still had Philly on edge this week, as the stench of three home losses and a second-round exit as the No. 1 seed wafted into this season.

The Raptors inched within 11 in the third but Harden -- the bold trade deadline acquisition made for these moments -- buried a 3 and a layup.

Harden then heaved a two-handed bounce pass from midcourt that Maxey caught in stride for a high-flying, reverse layup. The Sixers led by 18, Toronto called a timeout and the Philly crowd went wild.

The Sixers outscored the Raptors 29-10 on fast-break points.

“He’s running. You’ve got to reward him,” Harden said of his top-spin pass. “He was running so fast and we had an opportunity to capitalize on transition.”

The Raptors only seriously challenged late in the first half. Embiid was hit with a flagrant after he clobbered Barnes on a drive. Barnes made 1 of 2 free throws and the Raptors scored off his miss to pull to 48-42.

Embiid, though, made the Raptors pay moments later. He sneered on a bucket and forced VanVleet (who fouled out in the fourth) to his third foul. Embiid converted the three-point play for a 57-42 lead.

Maxey took it from there.

“He’s been doing that all season,” Embiid said. “It’s only one game. We need to do it three more times.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Barnes grabbed his left foot and was in apparent pain after Embiid stepped on his foot in the fourth. He needed help to the locker room. Barnes, a top contender for Rookie of the Year, averaged 15.3 points in 74 games. ... F Thaddeus Young left with a sprained left thumb. Coach Nick Nurse said X-rays on both players were negative.

CRYING FOUL

Nurse, who led the Raptors to the 2019 NBA championship, thought five fouls called on Embiid weren’t enough.

“I don’t care if you’re 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, if you beat him to the spot and he runs you over, it’s a foul,” Nurse said. “I thought he threw three or four elbows to the face. He got called for one. We’re going to stand in there.”

TIP-INS

Raptors: Had just two offensive rebounds in the first half. ... Chris Boucher also fouled out.

76ers: Rapper Meek Mill and boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. sat courtside. ...Had no turnovers in the first half. Turned the ball over on the first possession of the second half. and made just three overall. ... Matisse Thybulle had three points in 19 minutes. He won’t be available for Games 3 and 4 in Toronto because he’s not fully vaccinated.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Star Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is putting on a show in Boston on Sunday evening. It’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets. Irving, who used to play for the Celtics, has been on the receiving end of some crowd chants on Sunday night.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: LeBron’s Tweet About Kyrie Irving Going Viral

The Boston Celtics may have won Game 1 of their series against the rival Brooklyn Nets, but former Celtic Kyrie Irving stole the show. And LeBron James took notice. Kyrie had 39 points against the Celtics in today’s 115-114 loss. It was a repeat of his last playoff performance against the Celtics at TD Garden in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Kentucky State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Was So Good In College, His Coach Had To Sit Him So He Wouldn't Demoralize The Starters By Beating Them In Practice

The NBA is full of stories when it comes to its biggest legends, the greats all have a plethora of amazing anecdotes from the time they started playing basketball. While the majority of their careers have come in the league, college was a formative time for a lot of brilliant players, and the stories from then provide insight into how these players became the personalities they did. Larry Bird is no exception.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Riley Curry Photo Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

A photo of Riley Curry, the daughter of Stephen and Ayesha Curry, was trending on social media on Saturday night. Years ago, Riley Curry went viral during the postgame press conferences in the NBA playoffs. As Stephen and his Warriors teammates made their first NBA Finals runs in 2015 and ’16, Riley Curry was the adorable daughter sitting on her dad’s lap.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Fred Vanvleet
NBC Sports

TNT's Shaq, Barkley share their take on Kyrie's conduct in Game 1

Sympathy for Kyrie Irving was nowhere to be found when it came to two of the NBA's most outspoken analysts. During halftime coverage from the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on TNT, Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley had some choice words for Irving in regards to his battle with Boston Celtics fans Sunday, which included him flipping off the TD Garden crowd and choosing to respond to some other forms of heckling in his own choice way.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Nba Championship#Ap#Sixers#Philly#Eastern Conference
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Doc Rivers Criticizes Lakers, Rules Himself Out Of Head Coach Race: "I Thought The Frank Vogel Thing Was Unfair, I Hate It."

Doc Rivers has a very tricky legacy as a coach in the NBA. While he has enjoyed an almost 20+ year career as a head coach in the league, many still question his ability to be one of the best coaches in the NBA. This is despite Rivers being the man to unify the 2008 Boston Celtics and lead them to a championship that year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Reacts To Kyrie Irving Constantly Getting Heckled By Celtic Fans: “They’re Going To Let Kyrie Hear It As Much As Possible. It Is What It Is. It’s Part Of The Sport."

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant put on excellent performances against the Boston Celtics, but it wasn't enough to win. The Nets are now 0-1 down against the Celtics and will have to fight from underneath to be able to move to the second round of the playoffs. Kyrie Irving was subjected to a lot of abuse from Celtic fans, but Kevin Durant was not actually surprised by the way his teammate was treated.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

10 mind-blowing Embiid, 76ers stats from Game 2 vs. Raptors

Leave it to Tyrese Maxey to score 15 fewer points than two nights earlier and still turn in a historic performance. Leave it to Joel Embiid to go scoreless in the second quarter and score three points in the fourth quarter and still turn in a historic performance. Leave it...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

858K+
Followers
417K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy