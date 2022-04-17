ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEADING OFF: Struggling Padres face Braves, Buxton OK

By Associated Press
KESQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Padres’ hopes of shaking off a disappointing 2021 aren’t off to a great start — San Diego has lost four...

kesq.com

FOX Sports

Orioles and Yankees play in series rubber match

LINE: Yankees -225, Orioles +383; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 at home last season. The Orioles pitching staff had a collective 5.84 ERA last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Ramon Urias as a starter for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Urias will sit out Sunday's game while Kelvin Gutierrez starts at third base and bats eighth. Our models project another 370 plate appearances for Urias this season, with 10 home runs,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Yankees' Nestor Cortes throws immaculate inning vs. Orioles

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes threw an immaculate inning Sunday, striking out three Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning with just nine pitches. Cortes, 27, first struck out Anthony Santander with a called strike followed by a foul ball and a foul tip caught by Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Then, Cortes struck out Ryan McKenna and Robinson Chirinos with six more strikes, three swinging and three called.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KESQ

Greene brings record heat for Reds, but Dodgers win 5-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner launched a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers finally caught up to some record-setting heat from Cincinnati rookie Hunter Greene, beating the skidding Reds 5-2 for their fifth consecutive victory. In his highly anticipated homecoming, Greene threw an astounding 39 pitches 100 mph or faster — most in a single game since pitch tracking began in 2008. Making his second major league start, the 22-year-old right-hander, who went to high school in nearby Sherman Oaks, also fired 13 pitches at least 101 mph — another record for a starter. But with his velocity dipping slightly later in his outing, it was a 99 mph fastball to Turner that ended up in the left-field seats to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Rougned Odor in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Odor will catch a breather Sunday while Chris Owings starts at second base and bats seventh. Our models project Odor to make 409 more plate appearances this season, with 19 home...
BALTIMORE, MD
KESQ

Chavis leads Pirates to comeback win over Nationals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Chavis drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates came from behind to beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 and take the four-game series.Chavis’ single to left field against Nationals reliever Steve Cishek (0-1) scored Josh VanMeter to put the Pirates in the lead and complete the comeback from down 3-0. Pittsburgh also came back from three runs down to beat Washington in the first game of the series on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Orioles score 5 in 8th to beat Yankees 5-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Rougned Odor delivered the clutch hit the Orioles had been waiting for — against his former team, no less. Odor broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning, and Baltimore went on to a 5-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday. The Orioles were 2 for 28 with runners in scoring position in the series — and 7 for 83 on the season — before Odor, Kelvin Gutiérrez and Jorge Mateo came through in succession during a five-run rally.
BALTIMORE, MD
KESQ

Chisholm’s 3B, 2B lead Marlins over Phillies for series win

MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, and the Miami Marlins beat Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3. Jesús Sánchez had three hits and two RBIs for the Marlins, who won three of four against Philadelphia in the weekend series. Brian Anderson reached base four times on two walks, a single and hit by pitch. Miami starter Elieser Hernández allowed a run and five hits in six innings. Hernández struck out five, walked one and hit a batter. National League MVP Bryce Harper homered for Philadelphia, a solo blast off Hernández in the fifth, and had an RBI double in the seventh.
MIAMI, FL
KESQ

Houston’s Altuve leaves game with apparent injury in 8th

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston second baseman Jose Altuve left Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning with an apparent injury. Altuve legged out an infield single with one out in the eighth and then fell to the ground past first base. He sat on the ground and threw his batting helmet into the ground as he winced in pain. It was unclear what his injury was and the team didn’t immediately provide details on it.
HOUSTON, TX
KESQ

Donaldson homers to lead Yankees over Orioles 5-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit his first home run since joining the Yankees, a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fifth inning that lifted New York to a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees broke through for four runs in the fifth, immediately after a 49-minute rain delay. Donaldson came to the Yankees in a trade with Minnesota before the season. He put New York ahead 4-2 with a drive to right-center — a part of Camden Yards that was left unchanged when the wall in left was moved back and raised. Cedric Mullins hit a two-run homer for the Orioles in the third.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KESQ

Wacha, Story provide spark in new home, Sox beat Twins 8-1

BOSTON (AP) — Michael Wacha pitched five shutout innings in his Fenway Park debut with Boston and Trevor Story drove in his first two runs in his new home, leading the Red Sox to an 8-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins. It was the second straight day the Red Sox beat the Twins after losing their home opener. J.D. Martinez had an RBI double and sacrifice fly for Boston. The teams close out the four-game series in Boston’s annual Patriots’ Day game on Monday morning with a scheduled first pitch of 11:10 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
KESQ

Alvarez has 2 HRs in return to lead Astros over Angels 8-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez homered twice with four RBIs in his return after missing five games because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols to lead the Houston Astros to an 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels in their home opener. The Astros lost Jose Altuve in the eighth inning with a strained left hamstring after he fell to the ground after legging out an infield single. Alvarez’s first home run came in the first and his second in the seventh. Houston starter Luis García got the win, allowing four hits and three runs with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles: Are you SERIous? (Series 3 recap vs NYY)

The Baltimore Orioles just finished a 3 game series against one of their AL East rivals, the New York Yankees. Overall it was an extremely interesting series, with many ups and downs from both sides, as well as quite a few interesting calls from umpires that affected both sides differently. Let’s have a look at the scores.
BALTIMORE, MD
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox lineup: Trevor Story, Bobby Dalbec off on Marathon Monday vs. Twins; Rich Hill starting

BOSTON -- Trevor Story and Bobby Dalbec are both out of the lineup for the Red Sox as they face the Twins in their annual Marathon Monday game. Both infielders are getting a scheduled day off. Red Sox manager Alex Cora is trying to be careful with Story after his unique buildup to the season at the end of spring training. Christian Arroyo is starting at second base and Travis Shaw is playing first base against Twins righty Dylan Bundy.
BOSTON, MA

