The Oklahoma Sooners entered Saturday with a 23-game winning streak over the Longhorns dating back to 2014.

The Sooners were looking for another series sweep after taking the first two games, but Texas had other plans.

Down four in the top of the seventh, OU's Kinzie Hanson hit one over the wall to cut the lead to two, but that wasn't enough as the Longhorns held off the Sooners 4-2.

The Sooners' streak ends at 40 straight wins.