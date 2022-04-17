ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kan. man who fatally hurt baby, then played video games sentenced

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas father who reportedly played video games after fatally injuring one of his twin infant children has been sentenced to more than 26...

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

