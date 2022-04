Tony Valdovinos was in sixth grade in Arizona when the twin towers were attacked on Sept. 11, 2001. From 9/11 on, his dream was to join the Marine Corps and defend his country. Shortly before graduating from high school, he met with a recruiter, only to receive the shock of his life: Valdovinos could not join the Marines — because he was living in the country illegally.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO