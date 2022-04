The Golden State Warriors took a commanding 2-0 series lead Monday night after beating the Denver Nuggets 126-106 in Game 2. Denver came out strong, as Nikola Jokic and Will Barton began to build up a small lead for the Nuggets through the first quarter and a half of the game. But then a switch flipped for Golden State and it felt like it just couldn't miss a single shot for the rest of the night. Behind a 34-point performance from Stephen Curry, as well as 29 points from Jordan Poole and 21 points from Klay Thompson, the Warriors successfully ran Jokic and company out of the building with ease. With those three cooking the way that they were, the Nuggets never really stood a chance as the shorthanded Denver team never recovered in the second half.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO