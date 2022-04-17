ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game 2: No. 1 Tennessee-Alabama postgame social media buzz

By Dan Harralson
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENOCj_0fBZptoM00

No. 1 Tennessee (32-3, 13-1 SEC) defeated Alabama (24-12, 8-6 SEC), 9-2, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium Saturday.

Saturday’s contest is the second of a three-game Southeastern Conference series.

Sunday’s series finale is slated for 1 p.m. EDT. SEC Network+ will televise the matchup.

The voice of Tennessee football and basketball Bob Kesling (PxP) and former Vols’ baseball and football player Todd Helton (analyst) will be on the call for Sunday’s contest.

Following game No. 2 of the Tennessee-Alabama series, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Postgame social media buzz between Tennessee and the Crimson Tide is listed below.

Tony Vitello

Baseball Scouting

Tennessee baseball

Zane Denton

Jordan Beck

Luc Lipcius

Mike Ekeler

Jordan Beck

Evan Russell

Tennessee baseball

Alabama baseball

Dr. Jerry Punch

Todd Helton

Mike Ekeler

The Tuscaloosa News

Alabama baseball loses drama-filled series at No. 1 Tennessee: What we learned

The No. 24-ranked Alabama baseball team started fast in its SEC measuring-stick series at No. 1 Tennessee over the weekend, but the Crimson Tide ended up losing two of three in a drama-filled weekend in Knoxville.  The Crimson Tide (23-14, 8-7 SEC) won 6-3 on Friday, prompting Tennessee players to chide the way UA celebrated winning its eighth consecutive game.  ...
WBIR

Top football recruit in Tennessee commits to the Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has landed the top recruit in the state for the class of 2023. Four stars EDGE Caleb Herring announced on his social media on Tuesday that he is going to be a Vol. Herring's brother, Elijah, is a linebacker on the team. Caleb goes...
KBTX.com

No. 14 Tennessee sweeps Aggies following 5-1 win

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Texas A&M softball team (24-17, 3-12 SEC) was unable to overcome No. 14 Tennessee (30-12, 11-6 SEC) on Monday night, falling 5-1 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Senior All-American Haley Lee continued to produce at the plate, leaving the yard for the second-straight game. TOP OFFENSIVE...
Kingsport Times-News

Top-ranked Vols cruise past Tide without coach

KNOXVILLE — Trey Lipscomb posted his second multi-home run game of the season, freshman Drew Beam struck out 10 and top-ranked Tennessee hammered Alabama 15-4 on Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to win their Southeastern Conference baseball series. The Vols (33-3, 14-1) played without head coach Tony Vitello and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks release wide receiver and defensive back teams for spring game

We don’t know the full picture just yet but we got a glimpse at what the teams will look like on Saturday afternoon at the Oregon Ducks Spring Game. On Tuesday night, the Ducks announced a portion of both the green and yellow team, releasing the wide receivers and defensive backs for both sides. Based on the limited release, it appears that Oregon will continually release a couple of position groups per day as we get closer to the big game on Saturday. Related'He's a really special talent;' Dan Lanning comments on addition of 4-star WR Kyler Kasper After a quick glance at...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One of Florida's former 4-star QBs just entered the transfer portal

Florida football lost another player to the transfer portal on Tuesday when former four-star quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson told Gators Online that he will search for other opportunities to manifest his talents. The signal-caller situation in the Swamp is a bit more clear after sophomore Anthony Richardson put up a solid performance in the Orange and Blue spring game last week, likely leading to Del Rio-Wilson’s decision.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes Snapshot Profile: No. 7 Spencer Petras

Iowa senior quarterback Spencer Petras started 17 consecutive games dating back to the 2021 season before a shoulder injury sidelined him ahead of the Minnesota game. That injury opened the door for junior Alex Padilla to start three games against Minnesota, Illinois and at Nebraska. Petras returned to rescue Iowa in the Nebraska game, rallying the Hawkeyes from a 14-6 halftime deficit and beating the Huskers 28-21 after leading three second-half scoring drives and plunging in from two yards out for the game-winning score. Petras started the final two games of the season, but the results were middling. Iowa was routed in...
The Spun

Tony Vitello Suspended 4 Games: College Baseball World Reacts

Following his ejection from Saturday’s game against Alabama, Tennessee Volunteers coach Tony Vitello was handed down a four-game suspension from the NCAA. Vitello was tossed in the first inning and bumped an umpire on his way out. The Vols coach is set to return to April 24 when the team travels to Florida to play the Gators.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Clemson point guard transfers to Missouri

Former Clemson point guard Nick Honor has transferred to the University of Missouri, as he announced on his Instagram on Tuesday. The 5-foot-10 senior chose Missouri over SMU and Minnesota after narrowing his list down to those three teams on April 8. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. The announcement comes six days after Clemson added Princeton transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who will alleviate Honor’s departure. “Maybe they’ll get the message this time around.. Committed to the University of Missouri,” Honor wrote on his Instagram. Along with Honor, former Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes entered the transfer portal on April 5 and has yet to select a new team. List Top performers from Clemson's Orange and White spring game
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lady Vols sweep Texas A&M

No. 14 Tennessee captured its first three-game Southeastern Conference sweep, defeating Texas A&M, 5-1, Monday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Tennessee (30-12, 11-6 SEC) never trailed against the Aggies (24-17, 3-12 SEC) in the series finale. The Lady Vols led 2-0 in the first inning when Zaida Puni hit a...
