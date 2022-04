PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Michaela Edenfield’s performance so far this season is helping Florida State make some serious waves in the ACC! The 2019 Sneads graduate, after redshirting last season, has become one of the Seminoles’ main offensive weapons this season. The six-foot-one-inch catcher is hitting .316, the fourth best average on the team. She leads the squad with 15 homers, which is tied for the ACC lead. And her 45 runs batted in also leads FSU and is third in the ACC. She also leads the team with a .992 slugging percentage. All that helping Florida State to a 39-5 overall record and a 13-5 mark within the conference. I asked Michaela if she’s surprised even herself with these eye-popping numbers?

