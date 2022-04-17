ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

All Pro Tour Golf Tournament Returns to Brownwood This Week

By rwturner
koxe.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith an estimated purse of $130,000 ($25,000 estimated for 1st place), the All Pro Tour Birdie’s By the Bayou returns to the Brownwood Country Club this coming week, April 20-23. Event...

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jordan Spieth In Contention On Sunday: Golf World Reacts

Jordan Spieth could make it two Easters in a row with a tournament championship. The Texas native is playing well at the RBC Heritage on Sunday afternoon. He’s currently one shot off the lead in the final round. The golf world is excited to see Spieth playing well. Spith...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Sports
golfmagic.com

Rickie Fowler enters US Open Monday qualifier following RBC Heritage missed cut

Rickie Fowler has entered a Monday qualifier for the US Open to be held at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club & Wedgewood Golf and Country Club in Ohio. Fowler also entered a Monday qualifier to get into the 2021 US Open as well, but he missed out on the event at Torrey Pines for the first time since 2010.
GOLF
HollywoodLife

Scottie Scheffler’s Wife: All About Meredith & Their Relationship

As Scottie Scheffler played to win the Masters on the weekend of April 9/10, his wife, Meredith Scheffler, was proudly cheering him on from the crowd. Scottie Scheffler was crowned winner of the 2022 Masters on April 10. His wife, Meredith Scheffler, helped him celebrate by jumping into his arms for a kiss after the victory. Meredith has always been a huge supporter for Scottie, so it’s no surprise that she was excitedly by his side on the big day. Scottie even revealed that Meredith was the one who was able to calm him down when he was anxious before the final day of the tournament. Learn more about Meredith below.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

RBC Heritage purse: Payout by player, finishing position

It may not compare to The Masters but the RBC Heritage purse still has a nice chunk of change for the winner and those finishing near the top of the leaderboard. RBC Heritage purse and payout by player and finishing position. The golf season really began last weekend with The...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#The All Pro Tour Birdie#Bayou#Round Four#The Pga Tour#First Pga Tour
Golf Channel

Red-hot Harold Varner III makes furious charge into RBC Heritage lead

Harold Varner III apparently plays well when he’s angry. A day after getting the bad end of what he felt was an unfair ruling, a fired-up Varner bounced back with an 8-under 63 that moved him into the lead Saturday afternoon at the RBC Heritage. “I would say I'm...
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Jordan Spieth Drives Titleist to Victory at the 2022 RBC Heritage

On Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links, Jordan Spieth produced a 5-under par 66 and then beat Patrick Cantlay on the first playoff hole to claim victory at the RBC Heritage. Spieth’s final day at the iconic Pete Dye design included two eagles and three birdies against just two bogeys en route to a four-day total of 13-under par.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS DFW

'Big D' represented in Hilton Head as Spieth wins RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Thinking he might have a chance for a playoff, Dallas' own Jordan Spieth rolled in a 10-foot birdie on the 18th hole in regulation. He made an even bigger shot at Habour Town's signature hole in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage.Spieth's 56-foot shot from a greenside bunker stopped 7 inches away and he beat Patrick Cantlay with a tap-in par Sunday on the lighthouse hole for his 13th career PGA Tour title — and second straight on Easter Sunday.Sometimes, Spieth said, there's a tournament where you feel you've played well, yet not...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notah Begay will play APGA Tour event TPC Scottsdale

Notah Begay is putting down the microphone and picking up the golf clubs. The long-time Golf Channel on-course reporter and analyst has entered the Advocates Professional Golf Association’s event at the Champions Course at TPC Scottsdale. The two-day, 36-hole stroke play tournament will be Monday and Tuesday. Begay is in the field as a special guest participant.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
GolfWRX

Justin Thomas calls out golf website for this clickbait headline

Morgan Hoffmann returned to competitive action this week at the RBC Heritage, two-and-a-half years after his last appearance at the Shriner’s Hospital for Children Open, and the golf world was more than interested to see how he got on. Diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy at the end of 2017,...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dressed for Success: Jordan Speith at 2022 RBC Heritage

Under Armour needs to develop a few new pastel-colored golf polos in order to celebrate Jordan Spieth’s new holiday tradition. Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay on the first playoff hole at the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, SC, earning his first win in just more than a year, and his second-consecutive Easter-Sunday victory. Don’t look now, but 2023 Easter Sunday will take place at Augusta National.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
CBS Sports

2022 RBC Heritage leaderboard: Jordan Spieth edges Patrick Cantlay in playoff for another Easter Sunday win

One week after missing the cut at the Masters for the first time in his career, Jordan Spieth revived his game and won for the second consecutive Easter Sunday. Last year, he took the Texas Open the week before the Masters. Just over 12 months later, he took the RBC Heritage in a sudden death playoff over Patrick Cantlay the week after teeing it up at Augusta National.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy