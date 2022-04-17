ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kan. man who fatally hurt baby, then played video games sentenced

JC Post
 3 days ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas father who reportedly played video games after fatally injuring one of his twin infant children has been sentenced to more than 26...

