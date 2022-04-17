ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kan. man who fatally hurt baby, then played video games sentenced

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas father who reportedly played video games after fatally injuring one of his twin infant children has been sentenced to more than 26...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Police name Topeka man accused of murdering baby

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Topeka Police Department originally reported the suspect’s age was 21. This story has been updated to reflect his age according to his birthday shown on inmate records. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have named a man accused of killing a baby during a Wednesday morning assault. Tray’vonne Da’mont Jones, 18, of Topeka, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Baby dies after assault in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed a baby died after an assault early Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of SW Byron. Police have named a man accused of killing a baby during the assault. Trayvonne Damont Jones is facing charges. Police officers responded Wednesday morning around 4:40 a.m. to an assault […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t remember’: Abilene woman speaks from jail after Tuesday high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman who was arrested after a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the Big Country says she doesn’t remember how she landed in jail. Law enforcement officers are gathering information about Tuesday night’s capture of a driver after a high-speed chase that ended in Merkel.  According […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Police#Twin Sister#Ap#Kake
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy