Prevailing sentiment says Zion Johnson will be Cowboys pick, here's what the film says

If there is one thing the Dallas Cowboys covet in an offensive lineman, it is positional flexibility. We have looked at some offensive lineman that fit this bill already, but how about another who is a popular mock draft selection for the Dallas Cowboys? Let’s talk about Boston College offensive lineman, Zion Johnson.

Johnson has experience playing tackle and guard. He also has no problem adjusting to either position. In 2019 he played left guard, in 2020 he played the whole season at left tackle, and in 2021 he was back to playing guard. It certainly sounds like he offers the position flexibility to step in and play at left guard or left tackle for when Tyron gets hurt. So what does the film say? Does he fit with the Cowboys?

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-3

Listed Weight: 312 pounds

Jersey Number: 77

Games Played (2021): 12

Games Played (career): 36

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Clemson (2021), NC State (2021), Florida State (2021)

Best Game: Clemson (2021)

Worst Game: Florida State (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Balance: Stays balanced and square relatively well. Has lapses of lunging too far forward, but it hasn’t effected him yet.

Hand Placement: Initial hand placement is fantastic, rarely see him stray away from outside the breastplates and between the shoulder pads. Does a good job of reestablishing hand position if they get knocked off his initial punch.

Power: Absorbs power and redirects it well. Mauler, loves finishing people in the dirt.

Movement Skills: Was fourth in the NFL combine three cone with a 7.38 and third in the 20-yard shuttle with a 4.46, and it shows on tape. Great mover in space, has no problem being the pulling lead blocker.

Footwork/Foot Speed: Controlled mover in his pass sets, careful not to over-extend.

Performance Evaluation:

Pass Protection: Has all the makings of a successful blocker at the next level, communicates pre-snap, gains leverage with relative ease has good hand placement. Not to mention he is square in his footwork, keeps his head on a swivel. Picks up stunts and twists well. Recovers well if a man get’s passed him on a twist.

Football IQ: Has a good feel for rushers, if he is left uncovered. Doesn’t have to turn his head and locate them. Good pre-snap communicator with other offensive linemen.

Anchor: You can see him drop his hips on film, he anchors in well when he does so.

Flexibility: Has positional flexibility as he started at left tackle his senior year and has plenty of experience at left guard.

Run Blocking: Able to reach 0 techs and does not seal them off, rather renders them ineffective. Rolls hips through contact well. Explodes out his stance, gains leverage and drives his feet. Able to flip his hips and seal off a three tech. Able to reach the second level and open a running alley.

Strengths:

Brings positional flexibility to the table with experience at left tackle and left guard. Very powerful player and it shows up in the run game. He rolls his hips through contact well and moves people in the run game. He has very good placement with his initial hand punch and gains leverage with ease. He is adapt at reestablishing his hands if they get knocked off, and he drops his hips and anchors in well.

Weaknesses:

There weren’t many glaring weaknesses that stood out on Johnson’s film. The main things that stood out is he was unable to reach and seal off a defensive lineman that was close to him. He rendered them ineffective, but you would like to see him be able to flip his hips and completley seal them off. His pad level can get high and his height (6’3) likely limits how the NFL views him going forward. Saw him be slow to react a couple times on delayed blitzes.

Fit with the Cowboys:

If the Cowboys decided to pick Johnson, it would have to be at pick 24 and he would be expected to step in and start right away. He should be fully capable as he has the makings of an excellent pass protector in the pros. He is controlled in his movements, careful not to over-set. He is powerful at the point of attack and strikes with good hand placement. He would be aided by being alongside two all pros in Tyron Smith and Zack Martin, and be expected to develop at a quick rate. You would have a hard time keeping him out of the starting lineup for a long time.

Prospect Grade:

Pass Protection (15) 13 Anchor (10) 8

Balance (10) 8 Flexibility (10) 8

Hand Placement (10) 8.5 Run Blocking (10) 9

Power (10) 8.7 Movement Skills (10) 9.2

Football IQ (5) 4.5 Footwork/Foot Speed (10) 8.2

Final Grade:

85.1, 2nd round player