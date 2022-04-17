Boys track: Stonington's Mooney wins 110 hurdles, javelin at Lady Hawks Invite

The Alexander girls' track team is full of outstanding athletes. But two have emerged as some of the best in Laredo.
Juniors Silke Pena and Elizabeth Gallardo powered Alexander at the district meet, running multiple events and claiming with some huge points. At the District 30-6A Track and Field meet, Pena scored 29 points while Gallardo added 27 to help the Lady Bulldogs win a league title for the second consecutive year.
"Silke and Elizabeth are three-year lettermen and have been on the varsity squad since their freshman year," Alexander head coach Christopher Alonzo said. "During that time,...
