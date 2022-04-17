ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

Boys track: Stonington's Mooney wins 110 hurdles, javelin at Lady Hawks Invite

Westerly Sun
 3 days ago

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Stonington High's Josh Mooney finished first in the 110 hurdles and the javelin at the Lady Hawks Invitational track and field meet Saturday....

www.thewesterlysun.com

