Fire engulfs home on Long Island

Fire consumed a house on Long Island on Saturday.

The flames broke out at the home on Lawson Street in Hempstead. Smoke and flames made it nearly impossible to see the home.

There is no word yet on how the fire began, or whether anyone was home at the time.

Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to neighboring homes, but the siding of the home next door melted from the heat.

