The New Orleans Pelicans’ unlikely playoff run created an even more unlikely scheduling conflict this week at their home arena. Smoothie King Center, home of the Pelicans, faced a unique issue because of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. Farrah Yvette of WDSU-TV in New Orleans reported Monday that Smoothie King Center was scheduled to host a No Limit Reunion concert on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. local time. However, the Pelicans’ first-round playoff berth meant that they were also hosting Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns at Smoothie King on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. local time. The conflict was still unresolved at the time of Yvette’s report on Monday morning.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO