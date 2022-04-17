ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Lawmakers push to remove 'homosexuality' from crime codes

By Julye Wemple
impact601.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrisburg, Pa. — Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill that would remove "homosexuality" in the state's criminal code. Representatives Todd Stephens of Montgomery and Paul Schemel of Franklin County are co-sponsors of House bill 2125, which would amend public indecency laws to remove...

impact601.com

