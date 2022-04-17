ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Art Rupe, pioneering record executive, dead at 104

By HILLEL ITALIE
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — Music executive Art Rupe, whose Specialty Records was a premier label during the formative years of rock ‘n roll and helped launch the careers of Little Richard, Sam Cooke and many others, has died. He was 104.

Rupe, who was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame in 2011, died Friday at his home in Santa Barbara, California, according to the Arthur N. Rupe Foundation. The foundation did not release his cause of death.

The Greensburg, Pennsylvania, native was a contemporary of Jerry Wexler, Leonard Chess and other white businessmen-producers who helped bring Black music to a general audience. He founded Specialty in Los Angeles in 1946 and gave early breaks to such artists as Cooke and his gospel group the Soul Stirrers, Little Richard, Lloyd Price, John Lee Hooker and Clifton Chenier.

“Specialty Records’ growth paralleled, and perhaps defined, the evolution of Black popular music, from the ‘race’ music of the 1940s to the rock n’ roll of the 1950s,” music historian Billy Vera wrote in the liner notes to “The Specialty Story,” a five-CD set that came out in 1994.

Rupe's most lucrative and momentous signing was Little Richard, a rhythm 'n blues and gospel performer since his teens who had struggled to break through commercially. In a 2011 interview for the Rock Hall archives, Rupe explained that Little Richard (the professional name for the late Macon, Georgia, native Richard Penniman) had learned of Specialty through Price, sent a demo and for months called trying to find out if anyone had listened. He finally demanded to speak to Rupe, who dug out his tape from the reject pile.

“There was something in Little Richard’s voice I liked,” Rupe said. “I don’t know — it was so exaggerated, so over emotional. And I said, ‘Let’s give this guy a chance and maybe we can get him to sing like B.B. King.‘”

Initial recording sessions were uninspiring, but during a lunch break at a nearby inn Little Richard sat down at a piano and pounded out a song he had performed during club dates: “Tutti Frutti,” with its immortal opening shout, “A-wop-bop-a-loo-mop-a-wop-bam-boom!”

Released in September 1955 and one of rock n’ roll’s first major hits, “Tutti Frutti” was a manic, but cleaner version of the raunchy original, which featured such rhymes as “Tutti Frutti/good booty.” Rupe noted that Little Richard’s performance was transformed when he accompanied himself on piano.

“Up that up to that point Bumps (producer Robert “Bumps” Blackwell) was having Little Richard just be a vocalist,” Rupe said. “The neck bone connected to the knee bone or something; his voice and his playing sort of gave it a lift.”

Critic Langdon Winner would liken Little Richard’s Specialty recordings to Elvis Presley’s Sun Records sessions as “models of singing and musicianship that have inspired rock musicians ever since.”

Little Richard’s other hits with Specialty included such rock classics as “Long Tall Sally,” “Good Golly Miss Molly” and “Rip it Up” before he abruptly (and temporarily) retired in 1957. Specialty also was home to Price’s “Lawdy Miss Clawdy” (with Fats Domino on piano); Don and Dewey’s “Farmer John”; Larry Williams’ “Dizzy Miss Lizzy,” which the Beatles later covered; and music by such leading gospel acts as Dorothy Love Coates, the Swan Silvertones and the Pilgrim Travelers.

Rupe was known for how little he paid his artists and engaged in an exploitative practice common among label owners in the early rock era: Having performers sign contracts leaving him with much or all of the royalties and publishing rights. Little Richard would sue him in 1959 for back royalties and settled out of court for $11,000.

Around the same time, Rupe grew increasingly frustrated with the “payola” system of bribing broadcasters to get records played and distanced himself from the music business. He sold Specialty to Fantasy Records in the early 1990s, but continued to earn money through oil and gas investments. In recent years, he headed the Art N. Rupe Foundation, which supported education and research to shine “the light of truth on critical and controversial issues.”

Rupe's survivors include his daughter, Beverly Rupe Schwarz, and granddaughter Madeline Kahan.

He was born Arthur Goldberg, a Jewish factory worker’s son whose passion for Black music began through hearing the singers at a nearby Baptist church. He studied at the University of California, Los Angeles, briefly considered a career in movies and decided on music instead, schooling himself by purchasing “race records” and listening with a metronome and stopwatch. He co-founded Juke Box Records in the mid-1940s, but soon left to start Specialty. He also changed his last name to Rupe, the family’s ancestral name.

Rupe’s discerning taste made him a success, but did cost him at least one major hit. In the mid-1950s, Cooke was anxious to expand his appeal beyond gospel and recorded some pop songs at Specialty, including a ballad that became a standard, “You Send Me.” Rupe found the song bland and was appalled by its white backup singers. He let Cooke and Blackwell, who had become Cooke’s manager, purchase the copyright and release “You Send Me” through RCA.

“I did not think ‘You Send Me’ was that great. I knew it would have a certain intrinsic value because Sam was good. I never dreamed it would be multimillion seller,” said Rupe, who added, sarcastically, “A wonderful stroke of genius on my part.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Stage

Live Arts Centers of North America Create BIPOC Executive Leadership In The Arts Program

(LOS ANGELES, CA) -- Responding to the challenges of structural racism in performing arts institutions across the U.S. and Canada, Live Arts Centers of North America (LACNA), a coalition of more than 50 of the largest performing arts centers in both countries, and the LACNA Foundation today announced the launch of the BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program. Supported by AMS Planning & Research Corporation, NAS, and Stanford University, this first-of-its-kind program is designed to accelerate the development of management and leadership skills among qualified mid-career BIPOC professionals and provide them with a pathway to pursue executive positions in the two nations’ most significant cultural institutions.
PERFORMING ARTS
WGAU

Dede Robertson, wife of religious broadcaster, dies at 94

NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — Dede Robertson, the wife of religious broadcaster Pat Robertson and a founding board member of the Christian Broadcasting Network, died Tuesday at her home in Virginia Beach, the network said in a statement. Robertson was 94. The statement did not provide her cause...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Greensburg, PA
Greensburg, PA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
California, PA
Santa Barbara, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
WGAU

Fliers, subway riders shed masks: 'Feel free to burn them'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Travelers shed their masks and cheered as pilots and conductors announced that a federal judge in Florida had struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit. “Feel free to burn them at will,” a New Jersey conductor told passengers...
TRAFFIC
WGAU

Rosalía 'very excited' about imminent world tour

NEW YORK — (AP) — Rosalía spent three years working on her acclaimed third studio album, “Motomami.” Now she's ready to take the music on an upcoming world tour, with stops in her native Spain, Mexico, Europe and New York's famed Radio City Music Hall.
MUSIC
WGAU

Actor Ezra Miller arrested again on Hawaii's Big Island

HONOLULU — (AP) — Ezra Miller was arrested on suspicion of assault early Tuesday, the second time the actor known for playing the Flash in “Justice League” films has been arrested in Hawaii in recent weeks. Miller became irate after being asked to leave a get-together...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lee Hooker
Person
Arthur Goldberg
Person
Jerry Wexler
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Dorothy Love Coates
Person
Art Rupe
Person
Sam Cooke
WGAU

Killer of LA philanthropist gets 190-year prison term

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A parolee who murdered 81-year-old philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the wife of a legendary music executive, during a burglary at her Beverly Hills home was sentenced Tuesday to 190 years in a California prison. Aariel Maynor, 30, pleaded guilty to murder and other charges...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

California inmates study at 1st college based behind bars

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. — (AP) — Behind a fortress wall and razor wire and a few feet away from California's death row, students at one of the country's most unique colleges discuss the 9/11 attacks and issues of morality, identity and nationalism. Dressed in matching blue uniforms, the...
SAN QUENTIN, CA
KSN News

Wichita Jazz Festival 50th anniversary celebration starts Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For nearly 50 years, the Wichita Jazz Festival has been sharing jazz music with the city of Wichita, celebrating the rich history and legacy of one of the oldest genres of music in the world. The festival invites everyone to come and celebrate its 50th anniversary with four nights of jazz […]
WICHITA, KS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
19K+
Followers
62K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy