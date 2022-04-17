People Are Sharing The Cultural And Behavioral Norms In Their Country That Might Seem Totally Bizarre To Outsiders, And I'm Nodding At The "American" Ones
Society is governed by tons of little norms that often seem so engrained, you probably don't even think about them. But these standards differ by country, and what's commonplace where you're from might seem totally bizarre to someone from another country. So Redditor u/ElizaPaukova asked, "What is normal in your country , but strange in another?" Here's what people said.
1. "In the UK, children are legally allowed to drink once they turn 5 years old as long as it’s on private property. A lot of 13-17 year olds have house parties where they get wasted, and although it's not recommended, it's perfectly legal. This comes as a major shock for people from the US where the legal drinking age is 21 with no exceptions . "Paramount Pictures Studios
2. "In Portugal, our food culture is unique and confusing to the rest of the world. Food is a huge part of our lives and most socializing, and family time revolves around mealtime. When you have someone over for a meal, it’s expected to last all afternoon. I moved to the UK with my family, and the first time we invited new friends for a meal, they came exactly at the time we told them to, ate quickly, and then left, all within about an hour and a half. I was shocked, but apparently other places don't treat mealtime as such a leisurely affair."
3. "I'm from South Africa, where we call our traffic lights 'robots.' It can be very confusing for foreigners."
4. "In the Netherlands, we are very used to having conversations so quietly and discreetly that no one else can hear you except the person you are directly talking to. It's a skill almost all Dutch people have, but it can be very unnerving for others because you can be sitting pretty close to two people talking and have no idea what they are saying. Dutch people really value their privacy."Universal Pictures
5. "Shoes are very optional in New Zealand in casual settings. You generally don’t wear shoes inside a house, so popping out without shoes is normal. Kids spend a lot of time barefoot. I’m a teacher and don’t wear shoes while in the classroom because I find it more comfortable. When I taught overseas, the kids thought it was so weird that I let them take their shoes off. Here though, about half take their shoes off as soon as they get to school!"
6. "Drive thrus are really unique to the US and unusual to the rest of the world. America has drive-thru everything: Drive thru coffee shops, drive thru ATMs, and even drive-thru liquor stores. It's mind-blowing."
7. "In Venezuela, [the birthday kid will] scream when we cut their cake. It is expected to be a blood-curdling scream, and people laugh at and ridicule you if it isn't loud or scary enough. Also, our birthday song is like two minutes long."
8. "Air conditioning in the US. It is not a luxury reserved for the ultra rich. In fact, the majority of American households have it. In the rest of the world though, having air conditioning in your home is definitely not the norm."
9. "US portion sizes. Those giant heaping plates of food are not normal to the rest of the world. I'm from the UK and have visited several places in the US. The biggest shock is how big the food and drink portions are. A regular-sized meal in the US is easily enough for two people back home."
10. "In Chinese culture, it's considered weird and offensive to use formal or polite language around the people who are closest to you. For example, it would be very strange to say the equivalent of 'thank you' to a family member who passed you a dish at a meal. You show your intimacy with others by using brief, informal speech. Using polite speech puts distance between you."
11. "In Germany, it's tradition to throw porcelain, ceramic pots, and other fragile things in front of the bride's house a day or two before the wedding. The point is to break them into shards because it's said that these shards bring luck. Anything that breaks can be thrown, except for mirrors, since superstition says breaking a mirror brings seven years of bad luck."
12. "In the US, it's totally normal — even mainstream — to eat extremely sugary desserts for breakfast. Donuts, pancakes, most cereals, Pop-Tarts, etc. all contain huge amounts of sugar and little nutrition. There is literally Oreo cookie cereal that kids eat for breakfast."
13. "American accents. I mean, everyone thinks their own accent is normal, but I’ve met Americans who think that they have no accent, like theirs is the baseline somehow."TriStar Pictures
14. "In Japan, convenience stores like 7-Eleven and Lawson sell gourmet meals such as fully prepared bento boxes and freshly made onigiri. In the US, we have hot dogs and questionable pizza slices, but you'd be really hard pressed to find a somewhat nutritious, fresh, and delicious full-blown meal from a convenience store."
15. "In Australia, getting your car smashed in by a kangaroo one day, then seeing a suspension wrecked by a wombat two weeks later. The wildlife in Australia is no joke."
16. "In most Muslim countries and in Israel, we start work on Sunday — not Monday. Our work week is shifted because Friday is the day of prayer."NBC
