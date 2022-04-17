People Are Sharing The Cultural And Behavioral Norms In Their Country That Might Seem Totally Bizarre To Outsiders, And I'm Nodding At The "American" Ones

Q. I am a Filipino widow of an American citizen. I will turn 60 in six months and I would like to ask if I can apply for survivor benefits. My deceased husband was receiving a pension until he passed on in 2013. We lived together in the U.S. from 2006 to 2013 until he died. And I went back to the Philippines to take care of my aging father. I have a Social Security number and was lawfully admitted in the U.S. But my husband didn’t allow me to work as he wanted a full-time homemaker and wife. Can I apply for survivorship when I turn 60?

SOCIAL SECURITY ・ 28 DAYS AGO