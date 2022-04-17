My Comic Fandom Would Be Complete If They Dropped These Comic Book Movies Soon-Ish

Related
Cinema Blend
The Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Finally Introducing A Long-Awaited Cosmic Hero
Although 2011’s Thor brought cosmic elements into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, that corner of the superhero franchise opened up fully with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. Cut to today, characters like the Skrulls and Eternals have expanded the cosmic side of the MCU in big ways, and now a long-awaited, space-faring superhero from Marvel Comics lore is finally jumping into the mix. Get ready for the live-action debut of Richard Rider, a.k.a. Nova, one of James Gunn’s favorite Marvel characters.
epicstream.com
DC Fans Aren't Thrilled with Latest Rumor Surrounding Henry Cavill
It looks like Henry Cavill isn't returning to the DCEU after all. Henry Cavill's status in the DC Extended Universe has been a huge mystery for close to seven years now. Despite the completion of Zack Snyder's Justice League seemingly signaling the return of the Last Son of Krypton to the main DCEU timeline, Warner Bros. and DC Films have never addressed his fate in the franchise much to the chagrin of fans.
ComicBook
One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix
It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
Here's the best look yet at Green Lantern in the Snyder Cut of Justice League
Green Lantern actor Wayne T. Carr has revealed what his take on John Stewart looked like in his scrapped Snyder Cut appearance. In the picture, which you can see below, Carr wields the famous green ring against a backdrop of the Northern Lights. "Give the fans what they want- JL 2/3 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse In brightest day…" he captioned the picture.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nicolas Cage Says He Doesn’t ‘Understand the Conflict’ Over ‘Masterful’ Marvel Movies vs. Art Films
Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage doesn’t see eye to eye with his uncle, Francis Ford Coppola. After Coppola again slammed comic book films as “one prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over again to look different,” Cage revealed in a March GQ interview that he doesn’t “understand the conflict” between Marvel and independent cinema. “Yeah, why do they do that?” Cage posited to GQ regarding directors like Coppola and Scorsese bashing comic book films. “I don’t understand the conflict. I don’t agree with them on that perception or opinion.” A longtime comic book...
Wanda Sykes Reveals What Chris Rock Said To Her After 'Sickening' Oscars Incident
The Oscars co-host also said it was "gross" that Will Smith was allowed to remain for the rest of the ceremony.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie
Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
ComicBook
Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date
Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cinema Blend
Deadpool 3: Bella Thorne Explains Why She’s Still Hoping To Play Lady Deadpool
It’s no secret that comic book genre has beend dominating the entertainment industry for years now. But superhero movies have managed to stand out as fan favorites, including Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. Fans and celebs alike have been waiting for news on the upcoming third movie, with Reynolds offering the occasional cryptic update. And actress Bella Thorne recently explained why she’s still hoping to play Lady Deadpool.
ComicBook
Suicide Squad: New Image Of Jared Leto's Joker From David Ayer Cut
A new image of Jared Leto's Joker from David Ayer's unseen cut of Suicide Squad has been released. ReleaseTheAyerCut leaked the image earlier today on Twitter and from what we can see, Joker had another scene that took place in his purple Lamborghini. The image itself is kind of blurry, but it features Leto's Joker driving his purple Lamborghini while looking at the roof of the car, and we can assume Batman is the cause of the event.
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
Barbara Gordon flies again! After some difficulties getting off the ground, a Batgirl movie is officially in the works — and it's coming sooner than comic book fans can believe. Batgirl was originally announced in March 2017 with Joss Whedon set to direct, write and produce the movie. One year later, though, the Avengers director […]
digitalspy.com
Marvel star Josh Brolin opens up about losing Batman role
Marvel star Josh Brolin is already well known in superhero realms for his roles in the MCU, having earned fans' praise for his portrayals of Thanos in the Avengers movies and Cable in Deadpool 2. Had things gone a little differently, however, comic book fans could have also seen him...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
She-Hulk rumor hints at Marvel Disney Plus show release delay
Marvel Studios' She-Hulk may see its release date pushed back to early 2023, according to a new rumor. Per Reddit user lyserg16, She-Hulk might not arrive on Disney Plus until next year, with the Marvel TV show reportedly suffering from a number of visual effects (VFX) related issues. At the...
theplaylist.net
‘Batgirl’: Leslie Grace Teases Early Discussions About Sequel
While the future of other Bat-Family members like Robin and Nightwing on the big screen is up in the air, the DCEU will see Leslie Grace play Barbara Gordon in “Batgirl,” starring alongside J.K. Simmons‘ Commissioner Jim Gordon from “Justice League” and Michael Keaton‘s incarnation of Bruce Wayne. Keaton is reprising the role made famous in the two Tim Burton films, seemingly becoming the main version of Batman in this corner of the DC Comics franchise. It looks like even before the film releases on HBO Max, another installment might be on the horizon.
Susan Sarandon to Play Villain Victoria Kord in DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’ (Exclusive)
Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon has closed a deal to play villain Victoria Kord in “Blue Beetle,” DC Films’ first superhero movie starring a Latino character, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Victoria Kord is a new character created for the movie. Sharon Stone was previously in talks for...
Collider
Why the Final Story Arc of 'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' Was the Template For the Spider-Verse
The concept of the 'Spider-Verse' has taken root in popular fiction, thanks to films like Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the vein of Marvel teams such as the Avengers or the X-Men, a group of Spider-Men (and Spider-Women) join forces to fight an interdimensional threat. But it all started with the final two episodes of Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Those two episodes make up the 'Spider-Wars' storyline and are the reason the very concept of the Spider-Verse exists.
Marvel crossing over with Fortnite in a Comic Book Series
A new comic book series involving Marvel and Fortnite will debut this coming June. Brace yourselves for the upcoming five-part series titled “Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War”. Marvel and Epic Games recently unveiled different variants of the cover art for Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War. In one of the revealed cover arts, we can see three members of The Seven teaming up with Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Shuri. Apparently, The Seven made their way into the Marvel Universe in order to stop The Zero Point.
Richard Bennett on crafting comics and ‘Godzilla & Kong: The Cinematic Storyboard Art’
Kickstarter got a little more monstrous this week with Clover Press and Richard Bennett’s new book Godzilla & Kong: The Cinematic Storyboard Art. The book features storyboards by Bennett across his career with over 60 films to his credit. It features selections of the best sequences from the blockbuster hits like Godzilla vs. Kong, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Kong: Skull Island.
Cinema Blend
Vanessa In Deadpool 3? Morena Baccarin Talks Texts With Ryan Reynolds About What's Going On With The Sequel
The wait has been long between the release of Deadpool 2 in 2018 and the planned Deadpool 3, but at least the production took a big step forward in its development this month when it was announced that Free Guy and The Adam Project’s Shawn Levy has been hired to direct Deadpool 3. Following the hire, a member of the Deadpool cast has questions (just like us) about whether she’ll return.
AOL Corp
Jay Leno says the 'most disturbing' part of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars was his 'real anger'
Jay Leno was in the audience at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for the Oscars last month when Will Smith, unhappy with a joke presenter Chris Rock had just made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, walked onstage and slapped him. Although that moment was shocking for everyone there — and the millions watching — it was what happened afterward, when Smith twice yelled at Rock to, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth," that stuck with him.
BuzzFeed
954
Followers
1K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0