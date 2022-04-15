“Splash Live” Exclusive Interview – Eric Pierce

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Pinkfong and Round Room Live are proud to announce that Baby Shark Live!, the fully immersive concert experience, will continue to splash across North America beginning in February 2022. The hit show will tour selected markets including The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on June 8, 2022. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. (CT). For tickets and additional information visit buddyhollyhall.com, call ETIX at 1-800-514-3849 or visit the box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401.
