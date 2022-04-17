ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

LEADING OFF: Struggling Padres face Braves, Buxton OK

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Padres’ hopes of shaking off a disappointing 2021 aren’t off to a great start — San Diego has lost four...

The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
LEADING OFF: Baseball gets 1st 9-inning twinbills since 2019

Tuesday’s baseball schedule will feature two doubleheaders — the first in the majors this season and the first twinbills of nine-inning games since Sept. 28, 2019. Major League Baseball used seven-inning doubleheaders in 2020 and ’21 amid schedule complications brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The first two twinbills this season were added to the schedule because of weather. The Diamondbacks and Nationals will play twice at Washington, and the Giants and Mets will play two games at New York because of rainouts on Monday. Elsewhere around the majors, Jose Altuve has a strained hamstring and the Yankees are trying to break out of their early scoring slump.
MLB
3-time All-Star reliever Holland cut by Rangers; Gray off IL

SEATTLE (AP) — Three-time All-Star reliever Greg Holland has been designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers. The 36-year-old right-hander allowed three home runs in his 4 2/3 innings pitched. The move before Tuesday night’s game in Seattle cleared a roster spot for No. 1 starter Jon Gray to be activated from the injured list and start the series opener against the Mariners. Gray went on the 10-day IL with a blister on his right middle finger after pitching four innings in the season opener. Holland had a 7.71 ERA in his five appearances.
SEATTLE, WA
Mets OF Nimmo activated from COVID-19 IL, not in lineup

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was activated from the COVID-19 injured list but wasn’t in New York’s lineup for the opener of a doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants. New York didn’t announce a lineup until roughly 30 minutes before first pitch while waiting to see if outfielders Nimmo and Mark Canha would be cleared from COVID-19 protocols. Canha remained on the injured list. Nimmo and Canha were placed on the IL prior to the Mets’ home opener last Friday. Bench coach Glenn Sherlock is also away from the team, and manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that Sherlock was “not close” to returning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Padres 1st MLB team to reach uniform ad deal, with Motorola

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is moving toward the trend set by soccer for advertising on uniforms. The San Diego Padres became the first team to announce a deal, saying patches with a Motorola logo will be worn on their jerseys starting next season. The March 10 memorandum of understanding for a new collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players’ association gave the 30 teams the right to sell patch ads on uniforms and sticker ads on helmets. MLB decided to launch the uniform ads with the 2023 season and says it may start the helmet ads with this year’s postseason.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Montas sharp, Orioles’ defense not, as A’s win home opener

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Frankie Montas allowed two hits over six innings, the Athletics threw out two runners at the plate and Oakland held on and beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 in its home opener. A crowd of 17,503 weathered chilly temperatures to view a matchup between the teams with the two lowest payrolls in the major leagues. Attendance was the A’s lowest for a home opener without COVID restrictions in at least 30 years. Montas struck out five and walked two for his second straight win. He retired 12 of his first 13 batters and did not allow a hit until the fifth.
OAKLAND, CA
Dodgers seeking sponsors for field, team jersey patch

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have hired a marketing agency to sell naming rights to the Dodger Stadium field and to add an advertising patch to the team uniforms. The team says it will work with Sportfive. The uniform advertising patch will appear on jerseys starting next season. The field naming rights deal will give the eventual sponsor the most prominent position within the ballpark and include its name on signage related to the stadium. The team is not selling rights to Dodger Stadium, which opened in 1962 and is the third-oldest ballpark in the major leagues.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGN Radio

Blackhawks Live 04/19/22: Playoff hockey is coming to Rockford

WGN Radio’s Joe Brand and Chris Boden recap a weeks worth of Blackhawks news and topics. On this show, the guys discuss Lucas Reichel being sent down to Rockford and the other younger players getting the chance to play in playoff hockey, if Marc-André Fleury could play one more year in the NHL, and more. […]
CHICAGO, IL

