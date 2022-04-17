Player grades: Tyrese Maxey leads Sixers to Game 1 blowout win over Raptors

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

This was it. This was the moment the Philadelphia 76ers have been waiting for as they could finally begin their run in the playoffs. After a full week of practice, the Sixers took on the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of their Round 1 series on Saturday evening and they got off to an excellent start.

As a team facing a lot of high expectations and questionable playoff performances in the past, the Sixers got off to a hot start and led by as many as 24 as they imposed their will on this game. The Raptors fought their way back into it, but the star power of Philadelphia was able to overcome all of that as the Sixers took Game 1 by a score of 131-111.

Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with a career playoff-high 38 points, Joel Embiid had 19 and 15 rebounds, James Harden had 22 and 14 assists with five rebounds, and Tobias Harris added 26 points, six assists, and six rebounds. Shake Milton added 10 off the bench.

Here are the player grades following the win:

James Harden: A

Off a swing pass, Harden nailed his first catch-and-shoot 3-pointer so that is a good sign. Considering how aggressive Toronto can be with the way they defend Embiid, that is going to be a huge factor in this series. He has got to be able to get comfortable in that role. There were a couple of wild drives where he again was just out of control and he was looking for a foul that wasn’t there. The step-back 3 was working for him in this one, however, and his playmaking was on point. The passes he made in this one were terrific.

Tyrese Maxey: A+

The kid is fearless. He started this game with a bang as he scored seven quick points early in this one and that made life a little easier for the stars on the offensive end of the floor. His activity level on the offensive end in terms of getting into the paint was excellent and he was able to make plays happen for the Sixers. His ability to make 3s off the catch has been so, so impressive. What he did in this one in a playoff game was just extremely impressive given the circumstances. Toronto truly had no idea what to really do with him.

Danny Green: C-

This was a tough Green game as he wasn’t able to take advantage of the open 3s he was getting, but he was really tough on defense and just his presence out there was important. The Raptors really do make life tough on anybody and the veteran really calmed the team down at important times.

Tobias Harris: A+

Like Maxey, this was also a quick start for Harris as they are both really good signs for Philadelphia. The heavy lifters will do what they do, but if they can get big scoring nights from Maxey and Harris, that changes things. He was efficient, he was aggressive, he was knocking down his 3s, and he made some good passes. He was terrific on the defensive end as well as this was just an overall great night for him.

Joel Embiid: A

The big fella played with a lot of energy from the jump in this one. The Raptors are a team that will send waves of defenders at him and they will send a lot of guys to the glass. This is going to be one hellish series for him, but he handled things well in this one. He was sealing guys off all night and he was using his size and strength really well. The Raptors may have a lot of length, but in terms of actual height? That is where Embiid needs to feast in this series.

Matisse Thybulle: B

Considering his current situation, it is still good to get Thybulle involved in this series. He picked up a bad foul on defense, but overall, this was a usual game for him. He was moving well without the ball, he was active on defense, and it’s a game they can live with. He even knocked down a triple in this one which is always a welcomed sight.

Georges Niang: B

Niang drilled his first corner triple which will be his main role going forward. If he is going to contribute to this team on the offensive end, then his struggles on defense won’t be quite as noticeable. He had a few lapses on that end, but he was very good on offense and that will be huge against Toronto.

Shake Milton: B+

Milton was able to draw a foul off a jumper and contribute in that way and he was then able to convert off a bullet pass from Embiid and knocked down a triple in the fourth. He struggled on some defensive possessions, but the effort level was there though so they will take that.

Paul Reed: B

It is officially Bball Paul time as he got the first call to backup Embiid in this one. His minutes were solid as he once again played with a ton of energy and he was good at the basket on defense. He did pick up a couple of fouls, but it wasn’t egregious. The Sixers also weren’t killed with him out there without Embiid so that is a massive win for them.