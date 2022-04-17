ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Player grades: Tyrese Maxey leads Sixers to Game 1 blowout win over Raptors

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OsOWt_0fBYoap700
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

This was it. This was the moment the Philadelphia 76ers have been waiting for as they could finally begin their run in the playoffs. After a full week of practice, the Sixers took on the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of their Round 1 series on Saturday evening and they got off to an excellent start.

As a team facing a lot of high expectations and questionable playoff performances in the past, the Sixers got off to a hot start and led by as many as 24 as they imposed their will on this game. The Raptors fought their way back into it, but the star power of Philadelphia was able to overcome all of that as the Sixers took Game 1 by a score of 131-111.

Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with a career playoff-high 38 points, Joel Embiid had 19 and 15 rebounds, James Harden had 22 and 14 assists with five rebounds, and Tobias Harris added 26 points, six assists, and six rebounds. Shake Milton added 10 off the bench.

Here are the player grades following the win:

James Harden: A

Off a swing pass, Harden nailed his first catch-and-shoot 3-pointer so that is a good sign. Considering how aggressive Toronto can be with the way they defend Embiid, that is going to be a huge factor in this series. He has got to be able to get comfortable in that role. There were a couple of wild drives where he again was just out of control and he was looking for a foul that wasn’t there. The step-back 3 was working for him in this one, however, and his playmaking was on point. The passes he made in this one were terrific.

Tyrese Maxey: A+

The kid is fearless. He started this game with a bang as he scored seven quick points early in this one and that made life a little easier for the stars on the offensive end of the floor. His activity level on the offensive end in terms of getting into the paint was excellent and he was able to make plays happen for the Sixers. His ability to make 3s off the catch has been so, so impressive. What he did in this one in a playoff game was just extremely impressive given the circumstances. Toronto truly had no idea what to really do with him.

Danny Green: C-

This was a tough Green game as he wasn’t able to take advantage of the open 3s he was getting, but he was really tough on defense and just his presence out there was important. The Raptors really do make life tough on anybody and the veteran really calmed the team down at important times.

Tobias Harris: A+

Like Maxey, this was also a quick start for Harris as they are both really good signs for Philadelphia. The heavy lifters will do what they do, but if they can get big scoring nights from Maxey and Harris, that changes things. He was efficient, he was aggressive, he was knocking down his 3s, and he made some good passes. He was terrific on the defensive end as well as this was just an overall great night for him.

Joel Embiid: A

The big fella played with a lot of energy from the jump in this one. The Raptors are a team that will send waves of defenders at him and they will send a lot of guys to the glass. This is going to be one hellish series for him, but he handled things well in this one. He was sealing guys off all night and he was using his size and strength really well. The Raptors may have a lot of length, but in terms of actual height? That is where Embiid needs to feast in this series.

Matisse Thybulle: B

Considering his current situation, it is still good to get Thybulle involved in this series. He picked up a bad foul on defense, but overall, this was a usual game for him. He was moving well without the ball, he was active on defense, and it’s a game they can live with. He even knocked down a triple in this one which is always a welcomed sight.

Georges Niang: B

Niang drilled his first corner triple which will be his main role going forward. If he is going to contribute to this team on the offensive end, then his struggles on defense won’t be quite as noticeable. He had a few lapses on that end, but he was very good on offense and that will be huge against Toronto.

Shake Milton: B+

Milton was able to draw a foul off a jumper and contribute in that way and he was then able to convert off a bullet pass from Embiid and knocked down a triple in the fourth. He struggled on some defensive possessions, but the effort level was there though so they will take that.

Paul Reed: B

It is officially Bball Paul time as he got the first call to backup Embiid in this one. His minutes were solid as he once again played with a ton of energy and he was good at the basket on defense. He did pick up a couple of fouls, but it wasn’t egregious. The Sixers also weren’t killed with him out there without Embiid so that is a massive win for them.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Star Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is putting on a show in Boston on Sunday evening. It’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets. Irving, who used to play for the Celtics, has been on the receiving end of some crowd chants on Sunday night.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Was So Good In College, His Coach Had To Sit Him So He Wouldn't Demoralize The Starters By Beating Them In Practice

The NBA is full of stories when it comes to its biggest legends, the greats all have a plethora of amazing anecdotes from the time they started playing basketball. While the majority of their careers have come in the league, college was a formative time for a lot of brilliant players, and the stories from then provide insight into how these players became the personalities they did. Larry Bird is no exception.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
The Spun

Look: LeBron’s Tweet About Kyrie Irving Going Viral

The Boston Celtics may have won Game 1 of their series against the rival Brooklyn Nets, but former Celtic Kyrie Irving stole the show. And LeBron James took notice. Kyrie had 39 points against the Celtics in today’s 115-114 loss. It was a repeat of his last playoff performance against the Celtics at TD Garden in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Georges Niang
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
The Spun

Riley Curry Photo Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

A photo of Riley Curry, the daughter of Stephen and Ayesha Curry, was trending on social media on Saturday night. Years ago, Riley Curry went viral during the postgame press conferences in the NBA playoffs. As Stephen and his Warriors teammates made their first NBA Finals runs in 2015 and ’16, Riley Curry was the adorable daughter sitting on her dad’s lap.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Toronto Raptors
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Rips Kyrie Irving: NBA World Reacts

NBA legend and “Inside” commentator Charles Barkley has grown tired of Kyrie Irving “whining” about Celtics fans. After the game, the Nets guard explained his approach to Celtics fans’ behavior. Which included: flipping them off at least twice while on the court and having some words with a fan before heading into the locker room.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBC Sports

TNT's Shaq, Barkley share their take on Kyrie's conduct in Game 1

Sympathy for Kyrie Irving was nowhere to be found when it came to two of the NBA's most outspoken analysts. During halftime coverage from the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on TNT, Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley had some choice words for Irving in regards to his battle with Boston Celtics fans Sunday, which included him flipping off the TD Garden crowd and choosing to respond to some other forms of heckling in his own choice way.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy