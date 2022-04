BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU (23-12, 7-8 SEC) will face Louisiana-Lafayette (20-15, 9-6 SBC) for the final game of the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic. Two factors that played a part in this being the last game of the classic are losing Zephyr Field and it becoming a rugby field in New Orleans and Executive Director of the foundation Sherrell Gorman passing away unexpectedly due to COVID in 2021.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO