It doesn’t look like Prince Harry’s ongoing feud with the royal family is going to end any time soon, as fresh reports are claiming that nothing will be off the table in regards to who and what he talks about in his new book. He will allegedly “go after” members of his family – in particular, his brother Prince William, father Prince Charles, and step-mother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO