Click here to read the full article. Lizzo is returning to Saturday Night Live for her first appearance since her performance as the musical guest in 2019. This time around, the rapper and singer will serve as both host and musical guest on the April 16 show. Also making a hosting debut is comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who will lead the first episode of the month with Gunna debuting as his accompanying musical guest on April 2. The following week, Camila Cabello will perform with Jake Gyllenhaal returning to host the show for the first time in 15 years. 🌸April shows!!!🌸 pic.twitter.com/O00G7sMdE8 — Saturday...

MUSIC ・ 29 DAYS AGO