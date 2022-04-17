ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC on ESPN 34 video: Drakkar Klose destroys Brandon Jenkins, calls out Mark Madsen

By Mike Bohn
 3 days ago
Drakkar Klose has been waiting a long time since his infamous shove from Jeremy Stephens to get back in the octagon. He finally did on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 34 and responded with a lopsided victory.

Klose (12-2-1 MMA, 6-2 UFC) put a beatdown on Brandon Jenkins (14-8 MMA, 0-2 UFC) in their lightweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, landing shot after shot after shot until he eventually slumped his opponent and forced referee Herb Dean to step in and halt the action for the second-round TKO.

Check out a replay of the finish below (via Twitter):

After the fight, a highly energized Klose knew exactly what he wanted next. He called out Mark Madsen (12-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC), who is fresh off a dominant win over Vinc Pichel at UFC 273 this month.

“It’s been two years since the last time I stepped in the cage – the whole push and all that stuff,” Klose said in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “But enough about that. I want Mark Madsen. Where you at, boy?”

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 34 results include:

  • Drakkar Klose def. Brandon Jenkins via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:33
  • Martin Buday def. Chris Barnett via technical unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Jordan Leavitt def. Trey Ogden via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Sam Hughes def. Istela Nunes via majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

