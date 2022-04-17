ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC on ESPN 34 video: Devin Clark floors William Knight with nasty elbow-punch combo

By Danny Segura
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Devin Clark had plenty to handle, but in the end he delivered.

A traditional light heavyweight, Clark put away a much larger William Knight, who bulked up for his official heavyweight debut. It was an impressive finish to close out the preliminary card of UFC on ESPN 34 as Clark (13-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC) scored a knockout over Knight (11-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC) at the 3:21 mark of Round 3.

Knight entered the bout with almost a 30-pound advantage. Clark was out-muscled early but rallied back to turn the tide and get a late stoppage win.

Below is Clark’s finish, which started with a nasty elbow-punch combo (via Twitter):

With the victory, Clark was able to bounce back from a two-fight losing streak. He’s now 3-2 in his past five UFC fights. The contest with Knight was his first fight at heavyweight.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 34 results include:

  • Devin Clark def. William Knight via knockout (punches) – Round 3, 3:21
  • Pannie Kianzad def. Lina Lansberg via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Martin Buday def. Chris Barnett via technical unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Jordan Leavitt def. Trey Ogden via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Sam Hughes def. Istela Nunes via majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

