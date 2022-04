For the second consecutive game, No. 14 Tennessee captured a dramatic walk-off win over Texas A&M. Kelcy Leach propelled Tennessee to an 11-8 victory. She ended the game against Texas A&M with a grand slam Sunday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Leach went 2-for-3 with two runs and five RBIs...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO