Art Rupe, pioneering record executive, dead at 104

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A pioneering record executive who helped launch the careers of Little Richard and Sam Cooke has died. Art Rupe...

New Jersey Stage

Live Arts Centers of North America Create BIPOC Executive Leadership In The Arts Program

(LOS ANGELES, CA) -- Responding to the challenges of structural racism in performing arts institutions across the U.S. and Canada, Live Arts Centers of North America (LACNA), a coalition of more than 50 of the largest performing arts centers in both countries, and the LACNA Foundation today announced the launch of the BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program. Supported by AMS Planning & Research Corporation, NAS, and Stanford University, this first-of-its-kind program is designed to accelerate the development of management and leadership skills among qualified mid-career BIPOC professionals and provide them with a pathway to pursue executive positions in the two nations’ most significant cultural institutions.
PERFORMING ARTS
KSN News

Wichita Jazz Festival 50th anniversary celebration starts Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For nearly 50 years, the Wichita Jazz Festival has been sharing jazz music with the city of Wichita, celebrating the rich history and legacy of one of the oldest genres of music in the world. The festival invites everyone to come and celebrate its 50th anniversary with four nights of jazz […]
WICHITA, KS

