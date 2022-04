AMES, Iowa – A nine-run second inning was all Texas Tech (21-20, 4-8) needed to take down Iowa State (21-21, 2-7) in five innings, 9-1, to claim the Big 12 series win. Erna Carlin (7-4) was masterful in the circle, pitching 5.0 innings allowing just two hits and one run while striking out four. Abbie Orrick and Riley Ehlen provided the offensive production, each going 2-for-2 at the plate with multiple RBI.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO