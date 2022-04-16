ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

2022 RBC Heritage Sunday tee times, TV and streaming info

By Riley Hamel
 3 days ago
The PGA Tour is in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for the RBC Heritage this week. Stewart Cink entered as the defending champion after opening last year’s event with consecutive 63s on Thursday and Friday.

The wind wasn’t a factor during round three like it was the first two days, and the players took advantage of it. Harold Varner III, looking for his first win on the PGA Tour, is the solo leader after firing an 8-under 63 Saturday. Tommy Fleetwood had the second-best round of the day, signing for a 7-under 64. He’s also looking for his first PGA Tour win.

Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, and Erik van Rooyen sit at 10 under, one shot back.

The Pete Dye-designed Harbour Town is playing as a par 71 measuring 7,191 yards this week.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage. All times Eastern.

RBC Heritage: Odds and picks | PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players

7:50 a.m. Jonathan Byrd

7:55 a.m.

Joseph Bramlett, Brian Stuard

8:05 a.m.

Henrik Stenson, Luke Donald

8:15 a.m.

Camilo Villegas, Stewart Cink

8:25 a.m.

Denny McCarthy, Matthias Schwab

8:35 a.m.

C.T. Pan, Roger Sloan

8:45 a.m.

Sahith Theegala, Charl Schwartzel

8:55 a.m.

Webb Simpson, Justin Thomas

9:05 a.m.

Si Woo Kim, Anirban Lahiri

9:15 a.m.

Jim Herman, Tyrrell Hatton

9:25 a.m.

Pat Perez, Doc Redman

9:40 a.m.

Brian Gay, Tyler Duncan

9:50 a.m.

Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman

10:00 a.m.

Dylan Frittelli, Bill Haas

10:10 a.m.

Branden Grace, Daniel Berger

10:20 a.m.

Danny Willett, Ben Martin

10:30 a.m.

Cam Davis, Doug Ghim

10:40 a.m.

Chad Ramey, Adam Long

10:50 a.m.

Jason Kokrak, Patton Kizzire

11:00 a.m.

Scott Piercy, Adam Hadwin

11:15 a.m.

Brendon Todd, J.T. Poston

11:25 a.m.

Matthew NeSmith, Graeme McDowell

11:35 a.m.

Kevin Na, Troy Merritt

11:45 a.m.

Alex Noren, Lucas Glover

11:55 a.m.

Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im

12:05 p.m.

Robert Streb, Peter Malnati

12:15 p.m.

Cameron Young, Cameron Tringale

12:25 p.m.

Mito Pereira, Joquin Niemann

12:40 p.m.

Ian Poulter, Corey Conners

12:50 p.m.

Maverick McNealy, Adam Svensson

1:00 p.m.

Jordan Spieth, Joel Dahmen

1:10 p.m.

Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel

1:20 p.m.

Sepp Straka, Aaron Wise

1:30 p.m.

Hudson Swafford, Matt Kuchar

1:40 p.m.

Erik van Rooyen, Patrick Cantlay

1:50 p.m.

Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry

How to watch/listen

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Sunday, April 17th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS:

3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

