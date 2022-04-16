ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Rams hopeful Luis Perez throws first TD pass of USFL’s inaugural season

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Here’s a fun trivia question for you: Who threw the first touchdown pass of the USFL’s inaugural season in 2022? The answer: Luis Perez.

Yes, that’s the same Luis Perez who was a fan favorite during the 2018 offseason after the Los Angeles Rams signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Division II’s Texas A&M Commerce.

On the first drive of the USFL’s season on Saturday, Perez drove the New Jersey Generals down the field for a touchdown, finding Randy Satterfield in the back of the end zone.

That touchdown came a few plays after Perez and Satterfield connected on a 49-yard bomb on the first play of the game, setting up the score to go up 7-0 on Birmingham.

Perez didn’t make the Rams’ 53-man roster in 2018 but he got another chance in the AAF, where he played well before the league shut down. Perhaps this stint in the USFL will earn him an opportunity in the NFL before the 2022 season.

IN THIS ARTICLE
