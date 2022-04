Helen Mirren’s stepson Rio Hackford died from a rare form of cancer, she revealed on Tuesday. “Rio died of uveal melanoma, a very aggressive and rare form of cancer,” the actress and her husband, Taylor Hackford, shared in a joint statement to People. “We would beg everyone reading this to get their eyes tested at least once a year, which might save their loved ones from this cancer.” The pair went on to say they were “inspired” by the life Rio lived and “heartbroken by his loss.” “His life showed us how to live in generosity and community,” they explained. “He shared his life’s...

