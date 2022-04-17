Coffee County get District Soccer Win
The Red Raider soccer team got its first district win on Thursday night against Warren County, 2-1. Aidan Abellana headed in a corner kick from Martinez in the first...ontargetnews.com
The Red Raider soccer team got its first district win on Thursday night against Warren County, 2-1. Aidan Abellana headed in a corner kick from Martinez in the first...ontargetnews.com
News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennesseehttps://ontargetnews.com/
Comments / 0