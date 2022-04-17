ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

Coffee County get District Soccer Win

By Lucky Knott
 3 days ago
The Red Raider soccer team got its first district win on Thursday night against Warren County, 2-1. Aidan Abellana headed in a corner kick from Martinez in the first...

On Target News

Robertson Pitches Raiders past Warren County

Aiden Robertson pitched a fantastic game on Tuesday night for the Coffee County Red Raiders in a game you heard on The Rooster 101.5. Robertson a lead-off single in the bottom of the 1st inning and did not allow Warren County any more hits the rest of the night. Robertson struck out 11 and the Pioneers only scored one unearned run.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WTOK-TV

Union softball beats Clarkdale and advances to playoffs

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Union Yellow Jackets beat the Clarkdale Bulldogs 2-1 to advance to the high school softball playoffs. Union maintained control for most of the game as they got out to an early 2-0 lead. The fifth inning is where Clarkdale started to turn things around as they were able to score and keep Union scoreless.
ENTERPRISE, MS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Rec needing baseball and softball coaches

The Great Bend Recreation Commission still needs coaches for their upcoming baseball and softball leagues. If you are interested in coaching, please contact the GBRC Sports Department at 620-793-3755, ext. 118. Leagues needing Coaches are:. T-Ball Boys (5 & 6 year olds) – 2 Coaches Needed. Rookie Girls (1st...
GREAT BEND, KS
PennLive.com

Central Penn College Drops Doubleheader to Bucks County CC

The Central Penn College baseball team fell in both games of a doubleheader to Bucks County Community College, 13-1 and 5-0, on Friday at In the Net Sports Complex in Palmyra. The Knights struggled to get the bats going in these contests, mustering a total of five hits across both games.
Manchester, TN
News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennessee

