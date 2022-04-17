ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dynamo and Timbers finish in 0-0 tie

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — Steve Clark made three saves for...

KEYT

Atlanta United tries to move on after losing keeper Guzan

ATLANTA (AP) — Brad Guzan has been the last defense for Atlanta United almost since the beginning of the franchise. Now, the MLS club must figure out a way to get by without its goalkeeper and captain. The 37-year-old Guzan is done for the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in a 0-0 draw with Cincinnati last weekend. United is confident in his replacement, Bobby Shuttleworth, an MLS veteran who was brought in this season to back up Guzan and now takes over as the No. 1 keeper. Still, it was a shocking blow to lose one of the team’s most prominent players.
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
KEYT

Padres 1st MLB team to reach uniform ad deal, with Motorola

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is moving toward the trend set by soccer for advertising on uniforms. The San Diego Padres became the first team to announce a deal, saying patches with a Motorola logo will be worn on their jerseys starting next season. The March 10 memorandum of understanding for a new collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players’ association gave the 30 teams the right to sell patch ads on uniforms and sticker ads on helmets. MLB decided to launch the uniform ads with the 2023 season and says it may start the helmet ads with this year’s postseason.
KEYT

Dodgers seeking sponsors for field, team jersey patch

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have hired a marketing agency to sell naming rights to the Dodger Stadium field and to add an advertising patch to the team uniforms. The team says it will work with Sportfive. The uniform advertising patch will appear on jerseys starting next season. The field naming rights deal will give the eventual sponsor the most prominent position within the ballpark and include its name on signage related to the stadium. The team is not selling rights to Dodger Stadium, which opened in 1962 and is the third-oldest ballpark in the major leagues.
KEYT

3-time All-Star reliever Holland cut by Rangers; Gray off IL

SEATTLE (AP) — Three-time All-Star reliever Greg Holland has been designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers. The 36-year-old right-hander allowed three home runs in his 4 2/3 innings pitched. The move before Tuesday night’s game in Seattle cleared a roster spot for No. 1 starter Jon Gray to be activated from the injured list and start the series opener against the Mariners. Gray went on the 10-day IL with a blister on his right middle finger after pitching four innings in the season opener. Holland had a 7.71 ERA in his five appearances.
