ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Home in Virginia has pending offer despite non-paying occupant ‘living in lower level’

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358KKB_0fBXhmar00

(NEXSTAR) – Maybe they’ll become friends?

A fixer-upper in Fairfax, Virginia, is already under contract after only a few days on the market — despite the buyer being forced to inherit a non-paying occupant in the basement.

The listing, originally posted on April 10, didn’t pull any punches when it came to the home’s current condition. A few of the windows are rotting, the dishwasher doesn’t work, a leaky toilet needs fixing, and the outdoor deck’s supports are “not to today’s code.”

Prospective buyers were also told they would have no access to preview the basement, seeing as the home was selling “as-is” with “a person(s) living in lower level with no lease in place.”

The asking price? $800,000. Cash only.

Rent is up by 15% in some cities: Here’s where it’s worse

Listing agent Zinta K. Rodgers-Rickert has since cleared up a few details about the bizarre clause, speaking with the Washingtonian about the home’s basement-dwellers. Rodgers-Rickert, of the Red Truck Realty Group Re/Max Gateway, told the outlet that the person — or persons — living in the basement “weaseled in” years ago, and the seller no longer has the wherewithal or energy to go through with the eviction process. The elderly seller was also in the hospital, Rodgers-Rickert later told Axios.

The new owners, therefore, will either need to start the eviction process themselves or learn to adapt to their new living situation.

Still, the home was described as a “great opportunity to own” in Fairfax County, and apparently several people agreed. Rodgers-Rickert told the Washingtonian she expected to field several offers, and the house was under contract only days after it was listed, according to MLS records.

Many people who viewed the listing, meanwhile, were baffled. The popular Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild even highlighted the unusual home in a post shared earlier this week.

“Who in their right mind would buy this?” one person commented on Instagram.

“If this doesn’t tell you it’s a seller’s market,” another wrote.

Several others compared the living situation to a plot point from the Netflix series “Ozark,” or the Oscar-winning film “Parasite.”

People react to $165K Hawaii home with ‘Jurassic Park’ bathroom

Rodgers-Rickert was not available to provide additional details on the property or occupant(s), but that isn’t stopping social-media users from coming up with their own silly ideas.

“I’m imagining the ‘what’s for dinner?’ texts from the basement dweller,” one user wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

VDH: Omicron variant detected in low levels in Virginia

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. Convoy groups led by American truckers have been making their way toward the nation's capitol to demand an end to all COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfax, VA
Real Estate
Fairfax County, VA
Real Estate
Fairfax County, VA
Business
Fairfax, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
City
Fairfax, VA
State
Hawaii State
Local
Virginia Real Estate
WDTN

$500K bond for man accused of shooting woman driving on I-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of shooting a woman while she drove on I-71 over the weekend, made his first court appearance, Monday.   Jordan Slocum, 30, was issued a $500,000 bond in a Franklin County courtroom on a felonious assault charge.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:25 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTN

Hershey offering free Reese’s for a year – or even for life

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — In recognition of National Lover’s Day, Hershey is offering a chance for Reese’s fans to win free Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for one year — or even for life. Now through July, people can look for specially marked packages of Reese’s Cups as part of the Reese’s Loves You Back promotion. […]
FOOD & DRINKS
thecentersquare.com

What Drivers in West Virginia are Paying in Gas Taxes

Gas prices are hovering near all-time highs in the United States. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $4.24 as of March 23 - up 70 cents from a month ago. What Americans pay at the pump is subject to a number of factors - the...
TRAFFIC
WDTN

Ohio Supreme Court rejects state legislative maps a fourth time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Supreme Court rejected — for the fourth time — the third set of state legislative maps Thursday, sending the Ohio Redistricting Commission back to the drawing board. The seven-member commission, which approved “modified” versions of maps in late March that had...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Netflix
Bloomberg

U.S. Pending Homes Sales Unexpectedly Decline for a Fourth Month

A gauge of U.S. pending home sales fell unexpectedly in February for a fourth straight month as limited inventory continued to restrict a real estate market that’s now facing another challenge -- rising borrowing costs. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales decreased 4.1% from a...
REAL ESTATE
WDTN

He thinks Trump won in 2020. Now, he wants to oversee Ohio’s elections

Adams, a former state lawmaker, is acting on that debunked belief. In the May 3 primary election, he’s running for Secretary of State — Ohio’s top election official — trying to defeat Republican incumbent Frank LaRose for a once-overlooked position that now holds unique weight as disproven voting fraud claims persist after Donald Trump’s presidency.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio election officials beg to end Groundhog Day of map flap

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The trade union for Ohio’s election workers is urging an end to the redistricting fight between a defiant political mapmaking panel and the equally stubborn state Supreme Court. One justice on the court has likened the back-and-forth to the movie “Groundhog Day.” The Ohio Association of Election Officials on Monday said […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Video: 10-foot alligator spotted strolling through Florida neighborhood

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office posted video of a big alligator making its way through a Florida neighborhood on Easter Sunday. The alligator was followed as it walked slowly past a home and into a nearby body of water. “Just walking our pet alligator this morning,” said the man recording the […]
ANIMALS
WDTN

WDTN

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy