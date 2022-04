Bristol Motor Speedway President Jerry Caldwell on Tuesday confirmed reports that the racetrack will be covered in dirt again for the 2023 spring NASCAR races. Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race was watched by more than 4 million viewers on Fox. The television network said that’s an increase of more than 20% from last year’s equivalent race at Richmond and well over the 3.1 million viewers for last year’s rain-delayed Food City Dirt Race.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO