ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Saturday Weekend Edition, 6:00 p.m., 4/16

KFDA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is lending support...

www.newschannel10.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFDA

Crews working on fire near US 70 in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Portales Fire Department is working on a grass fire near US 70 and SR 467. According to the release, the crews are working to protect buildings. Crews are stopping traffic that are on the US 70. The officials ask to avoid the area.
CLOVIS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
State
New Mexico State
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Lujan Grisham
Mix 97-3

29 Years Ago April 19, 1993: A Tragic Day In South Dakota History

It's a day that South Dakotans will never forget. April 19, 1993. It some ways it's hard to believe it happened 29 years ago. South Dakota Governor George Mickelson and seven others were killed in an airplane crash near Dubuque, Iowa shortly before 4:00 P.M. I had first met the...
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrested Again in Hawaii, This Time for Allegedly Throwing a Chair That Hit a Woman

Click here to read the full article. Ezra Miller was arrested again in Hawaii, this time being taken in for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence in Pāhoa Per a police report, cops responded to a report of an assault at a get-together at a private house at around 1:10 a.m. During an investigation, police identified Miller as the suspect and determined that they became “irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female in the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut” (the victim declined medical treatment). Miller was subsequently arrested at around...
PAHOA, HI
KFDA

15th annual Shred It Day happening this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Document Shredding and Storage will host the 15th annual Shred It Day this weekend. On Saturday, April 16, you can take your sensitive documents to Market Street United on Georgia to be shredded. The event begins at 10:00 a.m. and lasts until...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police respond to shots fired on Bernard Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus PD responded to reports of gunshots on Bernard Drive this Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Officers confirm that there was minor property damage in the vicinity of the shots. No injuries have been reported at this time. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as we continue to gather more […]
COLUMBUS, GA
KFDA

Police: 14 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 1 suspect arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities said a man has been arrested after 14 people were injured in a shooting at a South Carolina mall on Saturday. The Columbia Police Department says Jewayne M. Price, 22, who was originally detained as a person of interest, will be charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol. Additional charges are pending.
COLUMBIA, SC
KOOL 96.5

Idaho State Police Issue Grave Warning About 420 Pot Use

Here’s the 411 on 420 from ISP. If you’re smoking weed stay home. If you’re not at home smoking weed, call a cab, Lyft, or Uber. April 20th is an unofficial marijuana holiday across the country. Some people who rarely smoke pot may decide it’s a good day to light up a joint, which is still illegal in Idaho. Some may also mix smoking with alcohol. The mix causes exponential growth in impairment. Many of our neighboring states have legalized the drug for medicinal and even recreational use.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFDA

Columbia Police chief: We believe shooters knew each other

Police reported a shooting at a South Carolina mall on Saturday. New Jersey man finds rare brain tumors linked to school. A New Jersey man found out that several people who all went to the same high school developed rare brain tumors. Orphaned bear cub recovering after police find it...
COLUMBIA, SC
KFDA

2 teens shot, killed in Roswell, New Mexico park on Saturday afternoon

The Roswell Police Department investigation is in progress after two teenagers were shot and killed at Cahoon Park late Saturday afternoon. Police say it happened around 5 p.m. between the tennis courts and basketball courts just off Riverside Drive. The victims, Cameron Luna, 15, and Jorge Armendariz, 16, were deceased at the scene.
ROSWELL, NM
KFDA

Elderly couple dies in McBride fire

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KCBD) - The McBride wildfire has now turned deadly claiming the lives of two people. Early reports show it was an elderly couple who tried to evacuate but didn’t make it out. A news release from New Mexico State Police says firefighters first responded to a...
RUIDOSO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy